No more free parking: Madison set to enforce on-street meters starting June 1

After a couple of months of letting people park for free during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Madison’s Parking Division will resume enforcing parking meters starting June 1.
On-street metered and time-limited parking restrictions were initially relaxed in March as the city moved to ease the burden on businesses and neighborhoods with limited parking.
Reinstating time limits and parking fees — in addition to street-sweeping restrictions as posted — is part of Dane County’s first phase of reopening, according to a city announcement. As per usual, on-street meters will need feeding from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Sundays and city holidays.
Permitted parking for residents and one- and two-hour restrictions in non-metered areas will remain suspended through at least June 8, according to the release.
Making permitted parking free was a helpful move for the owners of Plaka Taverna, a Greek restaurant on East Wilson Street that has been offering takeout during the pandemic. Free parking in metered spaces didn’t make much of a difference for them.
“We have so many apartment dwellers around us, the apartment people took the parking spaces and held onto them,” said Telly Fatfis, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Beth. “Even today, all the parking spots on the street are occupied by the tenants next door, and I don’t blame them. So, for us, it wasn’t an advantage, but that’s because we’re in more of a residential area.”
A city-owned permitted parking lot across East Wilson Street has proved useful over the past few weeks, however.
“When that freed up, that helped us; we were able to tell our customers to park across the street,” Fatfis said.
Temporary restaurant pickup zones won’t be affected by the reinstated parking rules, and the Parking Division will continue considering requests for new loading zones for businesses.
Caution urged
In other parking-related news, the city said procedures are in place for disinfecting door handles, railings and other surfaces in city-owned parking garages. It also acknowledged that the coronavirus represents an ongoing threat to public health, and urged caution as the county rolls out its multiphase reopening plan.
“As a reminder, it is safest to remain home, but if you are required to leave your home, it is recommended to wear a cloth face cover as an additional tool to prevent spreading of the virus,” the city said in its release.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.