No more free parking: Madison set to enforce on-street meters starting June 1

After a couple of months of letting people park for free during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Madison’s Parking Division will resume enforcing parking meters starting June 1.

On-street metered and time-limited parking restrictions were initially relaxed in March as the city moved to ease the burden on businesses and neighborhoods with limited parking.

Reinstating time limits and parking fees — in addition to street-sweeping restrictions as posted — is part of Dane County’s first phase of reopening, according to a city announcement. As per usual, on-street meters will need feeding from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Sundays and city holidays.

Permitted parking for residents and one- and two-hour restrictions in non-metered areas will remain suspended through at least June 8, according to the release.

Making permitted parking free was a helpful move for the owners of Plaka Taverna, a Greek restaurant on East Wilson Street that has been offering takeout during the pandemic. Free parking in metered spaces didn’t make much of a difference for them.