No masks required for vaccinated people in state buildings starting June 1

Vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in the state Capitol and most other state facilities beginning on June 1, according to new guidelines published by Gov. Tony Evers' administration.
The guidance, however, also signals that some changes state agencies implemented during the pandemic, such as working from home, may become permanent options.
The new guidance for state employees and members of the public using state facilities comes after Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that after the expiration of the current COVID-19 public health order on June 2, no new orders will be issued.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says those who are fully vaccinated can shed their masks and forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities, regardless of gathering size. The CDC still recommends wearing a mask and keeping 6 feet away from people outside one’s household for unvaccinated people, who are at far greater risk of still getting sick and dying of the disease.
The updated COVID-19 guidance for state government follows CDC, Wisconsin Health Services and local public health guidance.
It's not yet clear whether individuals in state facilities in Dane County will need to adhere to Dane County's mask requirement on June 1, since the county's order doesn't officially expire until June 2.
For state workers, not everything is returning to normal. In accordance with CDC guidance, unvaccinated individuals, including state employees and members of the public, are required to wear masks while in state facilities.
Additionally, working from home will continue to be encouraged, where feasible, through at least July 4. The DOA guidance said changes implemented during the pandemic "has led to transformational improvements in digital services, increased productivity, better customer service, and improved workplace flexibilities."
"Agencies preparing for the transition to normal operations should develop transition plans that build upon the positive changes that have occurred during the last year," the guidance continued.
State agencies won't be verifying vaccination status. According to the guidance, supervisors will only seek verification of an employee's vaccine status if there is credible evidence the employees is misrepresenting his or her status in order to avoid face covering requirements.
Other exceptions to the lifting of the state building mask mandate may apply. The new guidance from the Department of Administration, which oversees the operation of state government, says the Departments of Corrections, Health Services and Veterans Affairs may issue additional regulations for their employees, residents and visitors of congregate living facilities.
Those departments oversee state prisons, veterans homes and other health facilities.
The updated state guidance, issued late Wednesday, comes as just about anywhere you travel in Wisconsin will no longer have a public mask requirement in place, although private businesses and organizations may continue to require masks.