The state Assembly is planning on Thursday to take up a resolution seeking to honor former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval — one that no lawmakers representing the city have yet signed on to support.
The move, introduced by Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, comes after Koval abruptly announced his retirement late last month following more than six years as head of the police department.
Plumer’s resolution aims to recognize Koval’s “leadership, passion, hard work, and dedication” by “honoring the public service” of the career law enforcement official, according to the language.
A Plumer staffer said the motion was introduced Friday afternoon but wasn’t circulated via email for co-sponsors, the means by which lawmakers are typically notified of bills and resolutions and invited to sign on to them.
The resolution highlights Koval’s career at the MPD, which he joined in 1983. Aside from two years with the FBI, he spent his whole career with the department. Before he was promoted to chief on April 11, 2014, Koval was a personnel and training sergeant, recruiting and teaching new officers.
It also credits Koval with his focus “on diversifying MPD and hiring and training officers that shared the department's progressive policing philosophy” during his 17 years as a personnel and training sergeant, in which he recruited and taught new officers.
As of Wednesday morning, no Madison lawmakers — or any other state representatives, aside from the resolution's author — have signed on in support of the language. Plumer, who introduced it, represents a district that includes a couple northern sections of Dane County.
Members of the Assembly are planning to vote on the resolution during their floor period Thursday, according to a copy of the calendar. The chamber is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. for its first fall floor session of the year, the same week the state Senate met to take up a series of bills and resolutions.