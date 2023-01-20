No jail referendum: Dane County Board rejects $13.5 million ask to voters

Dane County Board supervisors soundly defeated an effort to ask voters on April's ballot to support $13.5 million in borrowing to close a funding gap for a six-story, 825 bed jail, setting the stage for more funding votes as a final cost estimate for the project is expected in the coming weeks.

The board voted 21-14 against the referendum in the final hours of Thursday night, handing a political loss to County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett who publicly backed the referendum in recent weeks while blaming for the board for an underfunded jail.

Those against the referendum argued that the $13.5 million figure was misleading because it didn't give voters the full picture of the $166 million in borrowing already authorized for the jail. An estimate based on inflation over the last year, the $13.5 million was premature since the county's construction manager will soon release a final estimate for the six-story jail, some supervisors argued.

Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, pledged to introduce a borrowing resolution to close the jail's funding gap once the final cost is public.

If completed, the project would close the maximum-security jail in the City-County Building and the Ferris Center for work-release inmates on Madison’s South Side, and consolidate all of the county's jail facilities at the Public Safety Building Downtown and a new tower to be built adjacent to it.

Design work for the six-story jail does continue, and shooting down the referendum does not affect the timeline of the project, Miles said.

Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, warned that voter support of the referendum wasn't a guarantee either and that the final estimate for the jail could clock in millions above $13.5 million.

Sups. Jerry Bollig, Aaron Collins, Patrick Downing, Analiese Eicher, Michael Engelberger, Holly Hatcher, Alex Joers, Tim Kiefer, Maureen McCarville, Kate McGinnity, Melissa Ratcliff, Andrew Schauer, Matt Veldran and Jeff Weigand voted in support of the referendum.

Like other votes on the jail project, the problems at the core of Dane County's criminal justice system will persist regardless of elected officials' decisions for the foreseeable future. People remain incarcerated at the 1950s-style jail at the City-County Building, a facility long-considered inhumane, and Black people make up a disproportionate part of the jail's population.

To rally support for the referendum, Sheriff Barrett displayed photos of broken toilets at the City-County Building and said silverfish now infest the facility.

Major shakeups in Wisconsin's criminal justice system loom on the horizon too. Voters will decide in April whether to amend the state's constitution to require courts when setting bail to consider the criminal histories of people charged with violent crimes and whether they present a risk to public safety.

The exact impact of the new amendment on Dane County's jail population is unknown. But different Republican-proposed changes to the state's bail laws could add 300 to 700 daily inmates to the county's jail, according to a recent report by the JFA Institute, the board's criminal justice consultant.

JFA's latest report does give county officials on how to curb the county's jail population going forward.

The curb the population, the county should stop holding federal prisoners, pay private attorneys more to take on indigent defendants, give the Jail Population Review Team the formal power to request courts to spring from jail inmates who don't truly need to be incarcerated, among others, the report said.

With early pandemic efforts to keep the jail population low long gone, the expansion of some reforms has kept some out of jail, particular the county's electronic monitoring program for inmates who courts have already sentenced.

Quarterly participation in electronic monitoring grew from 97 people in mid-2021 to 166 in mid-2022. The program is successful too, with 89% getting through it without breaking the rules expected of them.

Over that same time frame, the county jail had an average length of stay of 54 days, which is well below the national average, the report said.