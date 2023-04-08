There were no injuries reported in a structure fire that damaged a Town of Dunkirk home Saturday morning.

Officers with the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Stoughton Police Department, along with firefighters from departments in Stoughton and Oregon, as well as Stoughton EMS, responded at 10:45 a.m. to a fire on the 1900 block of Pleasant View Drive, according to a press release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

A residence, garage and vehicle were damaged in the fire, which officials say is believed to have started in the driveway before spreading to the garage and home.

A damage estimate is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.