No furloughs for Madison city employees for now, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Friday said the city will not furlough employees until at least July as she announced a series of financial moves to close a projected $30 million budget shortfall for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city, unlike like many in the private sector, has been among the local governments that have so far avoided furloughs or layoffs. In recent weeks, however, Rhodes-Conway has been bracing the city's workforce for potential furloughs, hours reductions or both, saying it's "more a question of how than if."

But in an email to the city's roughly 2,900 employees, the mayor said she's made decisions to help the city's financial outlook, including using $11.5 million in federal funds to offset $3 million in lost Metro Transit revenue and replace the city's $8.5 million general fund contribution to Metro; asking the Room Tax Commission to reduce expenses to help eliminate a projected $4 million shortfall in that fund; and using about $4 million from the city's "rainy day fund" to help offset lost revenue.