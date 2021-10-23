No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

The Wisconsin Elections Commission should create rules defining the use of ballot drop boxes in elections and define when clerks are allowed to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes, according to a much-anticipated report by state auditors Friday.
The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s report focused on the extent to which clerks complied with state laws in the presidential primary in April 2020 and the general election in November, including those that govern the administration of elections, processing absentee ballots and performing recounts.
While the audit was never intended to reexamine the results of the election, it offers no evidence of widespread fraud, instead questioning some of the practices and guidance clerks relied on in administering elections as the COVID-19 pandemic was exploding in the state.
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes last November. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.
“Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure,” Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, who co-chairs the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, wrote on Twitter Friday.
The report makes 30 recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission and 18 for the Legislature to consider. Those include improving how the commission identifies potential duplicate voter registration records and creating administrative rules — which would require legislative approval — specifying whether and what information clerks can correct on absentee ballot certificates, and whether municipalities may continue to use absentee ballot drop boxes.
The drop boxes were widely used last year as an alternative for voters worried that, with the crush of absentee ballots during the pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery, their ballots might not make it back before Election Day.
“Generally speaking, this audit affirms much of what we expected,” Cowles said in a follow-up statement. “Many of the findings show that WEC and its staff are not complying with state statute on several fronts, from clerk training to verification of voters and voter registration.”
State Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said the report made clear that vote totals in the November election were accurate and that no problems were identified that could have changed the outcome, confirming there was no widespread fraud.
“We’re gratified to see the report and to know that it really supports the hard-working and dedicated state and local elections officials across Wisconsin,” Wolfe said in a statement.
She added, however, that the report contained “several errors” that could have been caught had the commission had an opportunity to review a draft report before it was filed.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, also noted the lack of any findings to suggest widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
“The report also contradicts the disingenuous lies legislative Republicans have peddled for the last eleven months in their attempt to breed distrust in our democracy,” he said in a statement. “There is no doubt legislative Republicans will try to exploit these recommendations to hold onto political power. The people of Wisconsin should see those maneuvers for what they are: a desperate attempt to hold onto power at any cost.”
Much of the Audit Bureau’s review notes instances where statutes do not make specific recommendations related to election matters, such as the use of ballot drop boxes or whether clerks can fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. In other instances, the report found that the Elections Commission failed to create rules governing certain practices, such as the requirements for training voting deputies or election inspectors.
Issues for the Legislature to consider include modifying state law to specify what address information a witness should provide on an absentee ballot certificate and clarifying the extent to which clerks are allowed to correct errors or add missing information to certificates. The audit also suggested the Legislature might want to address, in state law, the question of whether drop boxes should be allowed.
The audit, which was ordered in February by the Republican-led Joint Legislative Audit Committee, comes as former conservative Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, conducts his own GOP-led investigation into how the 2020 election was conducted.
Friday’s audit report found that 59 of the 60 election voting machines reviewed had accurately counted votes cast for presidential candidates. Due to insufficient documentation, the bureau was unable to determine the accuracy of one machine’s vote count.
The Audit Bureau also reviewed 14,710 certificates for absentee ballots, typically the envelopes holding the ballots, in 29 municipalities and found that: 1,022 certificates (6.9%) had partial witness addresses; 15 certificates (0.1%) did not have a witness address in its entirety; eight certificates (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature; and three certificates (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature.
Statutes require municipal clerks to write their initials on absentee ballot certificates in certain situations, like when individuals request absentee ballots in person at a clerk’s office, and a ballot must not be counted if a certificate lacks a clerk’s initials.
The Audit Bureau found that less than 1% of all certificates reviewed in four municipalities, which were not identified in the report, contained clerk initials. Clerks in those cities said they did not initial certificates for various reasons, including because the individuals who requested the ballots were registered and eligible to receive them, the clerks printed the names and addresses of the individuals to signify they were eligible to receive ballots and the clerks initialed the ballots rather than the certificates.
“We question whether the clerks in these four municipalities consistently complied with the statutory requirement for them to initial certificates in certain situations,” the report states.
No fraud, but ‘sloppy’
The report also found 70 instances of duplicate voter registration records, with four cases where an individual may have voted twice by absentee ballot. Close to 3.3 million ballots were cast in Wisconsin’s presidential election.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, a former county elections clerk, said the audit “did not reveal any sizable or organized attempt at voter fraud” but did show that election administration at the state and local level was “sloppy and consistent procedures were not followed.”
Election officials in Milwaukee County and Madison, along with the Oconto County town of Little Suamico, did not provide the Audit Bureau with access to actual ballots, citing guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice reminding clerks of their obligation to retain and preserve election records, according to the report.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a statement those officials were “promoting secrecy and severely undercutting their clerk’s credibility.”
Vos said the audit supports Republicans’ contention that further investigation into how the election was carried out is needed, adding it’s “imperative that Justice Gableman continues to look into what led to these violations in election law.”
Vos has said the investigation, which had originally been planned to be complete by the end of October, will now be finished before the end of the year.
On Thursday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul asked a Dane County Circuit Court judge to prohibit Gableman from enforcing subpoenas he filed with the state elections commission, calling them unlawful. A judge has scheduled a hearing for the request on Monday.
WEC not informed
While the Audit Bureau typically provides the audited party an opportunity to see reports and provide a chance to respond before the results are published, the bureau said sharing a draft report with all 179 of the clerks contacted would have compromised the report’s confidentiality.
In addition, WEC can only convene in closed session for specified purposes, none of which pertain to reviewing draft audit reports, according to the report.
“Thus, to preserve the statutorily required confidentiality of our audit until its completion, we did not provide WEC with an opportunity to review a confidential draft audit report and respond in writing to this report prior to its release,” the report states.
Wolfe said that only ensured the report would contain mistakes.
“Such important subject matter deserves careful and thoughtful review,” Wolfe said. “Our initial scan of the report has identified several errors that we could have corrected earlier if we had been able to view the draft. Not allowing WEC a chance to review and respond to a draft report was a missed opportunity to ensure the report was as accurate.”
Wolfe said the commission will continue to review the report to determine formal responses.
“We’re anxious to use this opportunity to look for ways to improve the administrative functions that are so critical to carrying out elections,” she said.