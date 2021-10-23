No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

Among other changes, the Audit Bureau suggested the Legislature might consider changes to the laws governing elections including:

Require clerks to complete initial training before administering an election.

Require a municipal governing body to notify the Wisconsin Elections Commission within 30 days when there is turnover in the clerk position, allowing the commission to better track whether all clerks have completed the required training.

Require the state Department of Transportation to provide additional information to the commission when DOT attempts to verify information provided by registrants.

Require the WEC to regularly obtain data from the Electronic Registration Information Center, which provides reports on potential duplicate registration records and flags registrants who might have died or moved, and use the data to improve the accuracy and completeness of the state's online voter registration system.

Modify the law to specify the particular address components that a witness must provide on an absentee ballot certificate, clarify the extent to which municipal clerks are permitted to correct errors in witness addresses or add missing witness address information and require clerks to verify the signatures of individuals who cast absentee ballots.

Clarify whether individuals are allowed to return absentee ballots via drop boxes instead of by mail.

Establish when clerks are not required to send special voting deputies to residential care facilities and nursing homes, as well as the procedures clerks must follow in mailing and considering absentee ballots in such circumstances.

Specify the actions and responsibilities of consultants at polling places and central count locations on Election Day.

Allow new polling places to be quickly established in certain situations, such as in a public health emergency or if a fire or a natural disaster were to damage a polling place.

Require clerks to notify WEC’s administrator if they rent electronic voting equipment and require materials related to the pre-election tests of electronic voting equipment to be retained for 22 months after a federal election.

Change state law to reflect the current federal standards for an acceptable equipment error rate with voting machines and require WEC to conduct risk-limiting post-election audits.

Require WEC to report certain information about election-related concerns every six months.