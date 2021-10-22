No findings of fraud, but election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

Recommended changes to election administration

Friday's audit of how the 2020 presidential election was conducted recommended the Wisconsin Elections Commission make dozens of changes in administering elections, including:

• Create rules that spell out the training municipal clerks provide to special voting deputies and election inspectors.

• Create a new data-sharing agreement with the state departments of transportation, health services and corrections for verifying information voters provide when registering by any means, not just online.

• Work with the DOT to obtain the electronic signatures of individuals who register online to vote, or request that the Legislature modify the statutory requirement that the commission obtain them.

• Improve how the commission identifies potential duplicate voter registration records online by comparing driver’s license and state identification card numbers of all registered voters each night.

• Establish a schedule for regularly obtaining data from the Electronic Registration Information Center, which provides reports on potential duplicate registration records in different states and flags registrants who might have died or moved.

• Ensure that absentee ballot certificates (typically the envelopes in which absentee ballots are returned) comply with state law requiring witnesses to print their names.

• Provide municipal clerks with additional training on the statutory requirement to initial absentee ballot certificates in certain situations.

• Create rules allowing clerks to correct or add missing witness address information on absentee ballot certificates if the commission believes clerks should have that authority.

• Create rules to permit clerks to establish absentee ballot drop boxes if the commission believes such boxes are permitted.

• Create rules to specify when municipal clerks should not send special voting deputies to residential care facilities and retirement homes if the commission believes clerks should be allowed to take such action.

• Retract written guidance that indicates clerks may adjourn before counting all ballots as a result of unforeseen circumstances. Instead, create rules to allow clerks to adjourn in certain circumstances if the commission believes that should be allowed.

• Retract guidance that allowed clerks to establish polling places without approval from municipal governing bodies after several polling places such as nursing homes were closed to the public in response to the pandemic. Instead, create rules to specify the circumstances when clerks can relocate polling places on their own, such as a public health emergency, if the commission believes that's necessary.

• Create rules to ensure the security of software components in approved electronic voting equipment.

• Ensure equipment vendors provide added training to clerks to ensure ballots are counted accurately when a paper jam occurs in voting machines and comply with statutes by calculating an error rate for each type of machine used.

• Create rules for considering complaints alleging violations of election laws and use recently purchased software to track election-related concerns.