'No dark corners': With narrow presidential margin in Wisconsin, focus shifts to recount process

Wisconsin has had practice in recounts. It was the only state to complete a presidential recount in 2016, Wolfe said.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the recount and the results didn't change much. Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Stein's campaign had to pay about $3.5 million to cover the cost of the recount. If official results show the race being decided by a quarter of a percentage point or less, the state picks up the tab.

"(The 2016 recount) showed we had a really good process," Wolfe said. "We have a really good system and local election officials are doing a phenomenal job. I believe that that would be the case if we had a recount again in our state that you would find we have a really solid system here and that there's an incredible paper trail for every single request, registration and ballot that's been cast."

The recount process takes place at the county level, Wolfe said. Clerks record any abnormalities in their inspector statements.

For now, attention turns toward certifying election results. Each of Wisconsin's 1,850 municipalities must complete their counts by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Then, counties begin canvassing and results are certified by the state Elections Commission by Dec. 1.