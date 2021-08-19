No criminal charges filed after DOJ review of mishandled National Guard sexual assault cases

No criminal charges will be filed for more than 30 cases of sexual assault mishandled by the Wisconsin National Guard between 2009 and 2019 following a review of those cases by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The DOJ, however, is still recommending changes to the National Guard's handling of complaints of sexual assault in order to prevent such cases in the future.
The DOJ announced the completion of its review on Thursday, which it began following a late 2019 report by the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations that found the Guard’s policies and procedures for handling allegations of sexual misconduct were out of date, ineffective, understaffed and in violation of federal rules.
At the request of Gov. Tony Evers, former Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Donald Dunbar resigned in December 2019 over the report's findings.
The report had found that the Wisconsin National Guard had used its own investigators to look into many sexual assault allegations instead of referring them to local law enforcement or other outside authorities, violating Department of Defense and National Guard policies.
Attorney General Josh Kaul's Justice Department beginning in January 2020 reviewed at least 33 cases between 2009 and 2019 that the OCI report identified to ensure that each case was adequately reviewed and to determine whether further investigation or referral to a district attorney was needed. The DOJ did not review the corrective actions the Wisconsin National Guard has taken in response to the OCI report.
"Sexual assault is a violent crime that must always be taken seriously," Kaul said in a statement. "This process ensured that reports submitted during the time period when the Wisconsin National Guard was found to have mishandled reports were reviewed by an experienced prosecutor, investigator, and victim services specialist. As a result of this review, DOJ has made several observations that policymakers can and should consider as they work to improve the Wisconsin National Guard’s response to sexual assault and to prevent future cases of sexual assault."
Of the cases that the DOJ reviewed:
- three cases had already been prosecuted by a district attorney's office
- four cases had been previously and appropriately reviewed by an outside entity
- at least 12 cases could not be prosecuted because they involved conduct outside of the statute of limitations
- three cases were referred for further review by a district attorney's office
- three cases were not referred to a district attorney at the request of the victims
- in seven cases DOJ determined further investigation or referral would not result in a prosecution
- in one case there wasn't enough information to conduct a review
As for improvements, DOJ is recommending that the National Guard more clearly define what type of relationships among soldiers are prohibited, and what the consequences are for prohibited relationships. DOJ is also recommending that the dangers of alcohol be should be taken into account and regularly emphasized through trainings and in the approval of National Guard events.
Further, DOJ recommends that investigative measures taken by the National Guard should be trauma informed, and that sexual assault investigations and disciplinary investigations be kept separate.
In some cases, the DOJ found there was a failure to keep victims well-informed of their case, so the DOJ recommends the National Guard Bureau should assign the same special counsel to the victim until the case is closed, and that both should be kept informed.