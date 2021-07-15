No candidates running for Dane County Board District 20 seat

Dane County’s election next month for the vacant District 20 seat on the Board of Supervisors will only include write-in candidates, as no one officially filed to run for the seat.
Though no one filed paperwork to run by the June 18 deadline, the special general election will still happen on Aug. 10. Voters will write in their choice for the seat.
“I don’t know what to expect,” Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said.
The special election was scheduled following the death of Julie Schwellenbach, who most recently represented the county’s northeastern district, including the village of Marshall, after her election in 2018.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said all names written in on the ballot will be counted. Under state law, write-in votes are only counted if no candidate has been certified to appear on the ballot, if a certified candidate dies or withdraws before the election, or if a candidate has registered to be a write-in candidate.
McDonell said “it’s not common” for elections not to have registered candidates, though it does happen more frequently in smaller towns and villages.
At least two candidates have filed to run in recent special elections for Dane County Board seats. On July 13, Timothy Rockwell won the election over Kristen Morris for the vacant District 19 position that was left by former supervisor Teran Peterson, who moved out of the district and resigned.
In 2019, two candidates each ran for three vacancies on the Board after former supervisors left to accept jobs in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
It can be a tough decision at any time to commit to running for office, but Eicher said it’s even more of a difficult choice considering the challenges Dane County is facing.
“It’s a hard decision to put your name on the ballot for starters, but even harder right now coming out of COVID and just navigating the world as a candidate and an elected official,” Eicher said.
The new supervisor would serve a shorter term, with re-election in 2022. Upcoming redistricting could change the area they would represent.
Eicher encouraged anyone who might be interested to run for the seat and also consider getting involved on county boards and committees.
“I love county government. I think we do incredible work at the county,” Eicher said. “It’s absolutely rewarding, and I think the district size and the body and our structure allows for really great representation and participation.”
