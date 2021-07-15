No candidates running for Dane County Board District 20 seat

McDonell said “it’s not common” for elections not to have registered candidates, though it does happen more frequently in smaller towns and villages.

At least two candidates have filed to run in recent special elections for Dane County Board seats. On July 13, Timothy Rockwell won the election over Kristen Morris for the vacant District 19 position that was left by former supervisor Teran Peterson, who moved out of the district and resigned.

In 2019, two candidates each ran for three vacancies on the Board after former supervisors left to accept jobs in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.

It can be a tough decision at any time to commit to running for office, but Eicher said it’s even more of a difficult choice considering the challenges Dane County is facing.