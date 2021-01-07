No agreement among Wisconsin lawmakers on COVID relief yet

Under the original bill text, those orders or restrictions would be limited for up to two weeks unless elected officials decided to extend it.

But that language drew fire from Sen. Steve Nass, one of the more conservative members of a Senate Republican caucus that includes lawmakers who range from that end to more moderate, who criticized the legislation in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The way the provision was written, he claimed, would "have the unintended consequence of actually encouraging the shutdown of businesses for a minimum of 14-days without any justification."

"We should not rush to pass a feel-good bill for politicians or special interests," the Whitewater Republican said. "Instead, we should continue working to get a bill that meets the needs of families and protects the civil liberties of our constituents.”