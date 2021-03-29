No action from Wisconsin lawmakers more than a year after National Guard sex assault scandal

Following a year of historic National Guard activity in Wisconsin, and despite a 2019 federal investigation calling for reforms, state legislators have done nothing to change the law on how the force handles sexual assault and addresses discrimination.

The Guard, along with Gov. Tony Evers, say they support reforms to the state’s military law, called the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice, to align it with national standards for addressing sexual assault, victims rights and discrimination and other crimes within the force.

“Gov. Evers continues to urge the Legislature to improve the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice as the National Guard Bureau recommended to protect our servicemembers and survivors and prevent sexual harassment and assault in the Guard,” said Evers spokesman Britt Cudaback in an email.

Captain Joe Trovato, the Guard’s spokesman, said the Wisconsin Guard has had some preliminary discussions with lawmakers to update the code but had no details on specific changes or a timeline for them.

“We remain committed to working with both the governor’s office and the legislature to seek updates to the WCMJ,” he said in an email.