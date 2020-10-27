'Nightmare scenario' as Wisconsin once again sets records for COVID-19 deaths, cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus has infected more than 206,000 people, with the most recent 100,000 infections occurring in the last 36 days, according to DHS. Total deaths have reached 1,852 and hospitalizations increased by 220 Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,636 patients. The seven-day average of cases has reached 3,975, compared with 700 two months ago.

In light of the rising cases across the state, Evers strongly encouraged residents to avoid trips, wear masks and take other precautions to prevent the disease's spread.

"That’s why we’re calling on people to be safer at home and hopefully that can be amplified by Republicans and Democrats and others all across the state. We have to have a consistent message," Evers said. "At the end of the day it is important that leaders step up and say the obvious — we need to stay safer at home if we want to prevent more deaths."

Evers and health officials said there are multiple factors behind the state's rising cases, including people not taking the virus seriously, mixed messaging from state and federal leaders regarding appropriate precautions and the effectiveness of face masks, and on-again, off-again effect of statewide rules and mandates — several of which have been challenged in court by Republicans.