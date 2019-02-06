Next-level campaign: Spending and sophistication are markers of 2019 Madison mayor's race

Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE PERSISTING THIS MORNING... ...FREEZING RAIN WITH A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... .AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL PERSIST THROUGH MID MORNING. THIS WILL EXACERBATE ALREADY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. ANOTHER ROUND OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT AND EXIT THE REGION THURSDAY EVENING. HIGHEST ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM MONROE TO MADISON TO FOND DU LAC. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED THROUGH MID MORNING. ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. FREEZING RAIN AND A WINTRY MIX EXPECTED TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A TENTH TO A QUARTER INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FOR THE CURRENT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. FOR THE UPCOMING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&