Newly released Census data shows Dane County Wisconsin's fastest growing

Wisconsin's shifting population is expected mean some political districts in higher-growth areas of the state, such as Madison, may need to get smaller, while others in areas losing population, such as Milwaukee and some rural regions, will need to get larger.

Wisconsin's redistricting process is expected to be more politically fraught than 10 years ago, when GOP lawmakers controlled both chambers of the Legislature and the governorship.

During the state's redistricting process, the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate will draw the maps and then present them to the Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who could veto the maps and throw the process into the courts, which could eventually decide which maps go into place.

Democrats see this year's redistricting process as an opportunity to lessen the GOP advantage built into Wisconsin's 2010 political maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the country.

To an extent, however, the maps do reflect the geographic advantage Republicans hold due to the fact that their voters are spread more evenly throughout the state, while Democratic voters tend to be concentrated more in the state's urban centers, particularly Madison and Milwaukee.

This story will be updated.

