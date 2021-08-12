Newly released Census data shows Dane County Wisconsin's fastest growing

Dane County, Wisconsin's Democratic stronghold, is the state's fastest growing, adding 73,431 people over the past decade for a population of 561,504, a 15% increase, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday that lawmakers will use to redraw the state's political maps for the next 10 years.
Dane County's population growth represents more than third of Wisconsin's total population growth of 206,732 over the decade. The Madison metro was also the fastest growing in the state, picking up 75,361 residents for a total population of 680,796, a 12.4% increase.
The release of the detailed population data for by the U.S Census Bureau — four months late due to COVID-19 — sends the once per decade redistricting process into overdrive. The data shows which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census.
In Wisconsin, the Census data shows areas such as Dane County; Brown County (Green Bay); and Outagamie County (Appleton) picking up population gains of around, and in Dane County's case, exceeding, 10%, while other counties in the state, particularly Milwaukee County, the state's largest by population; and rural areas of the state, especially in the north, losing population.
The data shows Milwaukee County lost 8,246 residents over the past decade, a decrease of 0.9%, for a 2020 population of 939,489, still the largest county in the state by far by population.
The two counties that lost the most population over the past decade are located in rural northern Wisconsin: Taylor County, which lost 776 residents for a 2020 population of 19,913, a 3.8% decline; and Rusk County, which lost 567 residents for a 2020 population of 14,188, a 3.8% decline.
State legislators will use the Census data to ensure that Wisconsin's political maps reflect how the state's population has grown and shifted since the 2010 Census. With a detailed understanding of where Wisconsin's population resides in 2020, they can then update the boundaries of the state's 8 congressional district boundaries, 99 state Assembly districts and 33 state Senate seats, in addition to municipal districts.
The first batch of state-level 2020 Census data came out in April, and guaranteed that Wisconsin will be allowed to retain its 8 congressional seats. Some other states either gained or lost seats to reflect the state's population in relation to other states.
Wisconsin’s population rose to 5,893,718, a 206,732 or 3.6% increase from the 2010 Census, retaining its position as the 20th most populous state. It’s population growth rate ranked 34th among the 50 states. Altogether, the U.S. population rose to 331,449,281, the Census Bureau said, a 7.4% increase that was the second-slowest ever.
Joe Handrick, a former Republican state lawmaker who helped draw the maps a decade ago, tweeted that Wisconsin's population is expected to shift to a lesser extent than it did in the ten years prior to the 2010 Census.
Wisconsin's shifting population is expected mean some political districts in higher-growth areas of the state, such as Madison, may need to get smaller, while others in areas losing population, such as Milwaukee and some rural regions, will need to get larger.
Wisconsin's redistricting process is expected to be more politically fraught than 10 years ago, when GOP lawmakers controlled both chambers of the Legislature and the governorship.
During the state's redistricting process, the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate will draw the maps and then present them to the Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who could veto the maps and throw the process into the courts, which could eventually decide which maps go into place.
Democrats see this year's redistricting process as an opportunity to lessen the GOP advantage built into Wisconsin's 2010 political maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the country.
To an extent, however, the maps do reflect the geographic advantage Republicans hold due to the fact that their voters are spread more evenly throughout the state, while Democratic voters tend to be concentrated more in the state's urban centers, particularly Madison and Milwaukee.
This story will be updated.