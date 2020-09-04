Newly launched scholarship program would increase child care access

To help fill that gap, the city made $100,000 in scholarships available on Aug. 17 but has since received over $200,000 in requests.

MMSD Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said accessing “adequate, affordable and safe child care” is a significant, daily challenge local families now face because of the pandemic.

“As a community, we are all in this together, and meaningful initiatives like the Child Care Scholarship Fund can truly make a difference in providing an essential service to our neighbors who need it the most,” Jenkins said in a statement.

Donations can be made by contacting the United Way of Dane County or visiting this link.

“United Way of Dane County frames issues, mobilizes resources and is accountable for results, and we know that child care is one of the needs of families with school aged children during this pandemic,” Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County, said in the statement.

