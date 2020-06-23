Newest Alice in Dairyland from Chippewa Falls

A Chippewa Falls woman has been selected Wisconsin’s 73rd “Alice in Dairyland.”
In the position, Julia Nunes will work for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, traveling the state to promote the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.
Nunes, who grew up on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm, begins her work July 6.
She succeeds Abigail Martin of Milton.
