New Wisconsin legislative session brings potential for compromise, infighting

"Governor Evers can handle access to his office as he sees fit," they added. "As for the Legislature, we're committed to public access and the safe re-opening of our state — that includes the People's House.”

A memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, posted by WisPolitics.com, showed both the Department of Administration and Legislature share control of the space, while noting it's possible that closing the building to the public "may impermissibly infringe on the Legislature's core constitutional powers."

A different-looking session

With ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 crisis, conducting business this session will take on a different look.

Already in Monday's inauguration proceedings, for example, Senate members were sworn in one-by-one over the course of three-and-a-half hours, and individuals were then offered the option to participate virtually in the votes that afternoon.

Among the Assembly's Democrats, Minority Leader Gordon Hintz told reporters Monday he wasn't requiring his members to be present in the Capitol that day and "take an unnecessary risk."