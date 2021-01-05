New Wisconsin legislative session brings potential for compromise, infighting

With another biennial budget and redistricting cycle on the horizon, Wisconsin's new legislative session is rife with opportunities for both compromise and infighting.
The session, which officially kicked off Monday with lawmakers' inaugurations and the first floor votes, follows a two-year period often shaped by gridlock and inaction amid divided government.
Most recently, that meant a lack of action on fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Legislature passed a single relief bill last year, when more than 4,800 Wisconsinites died from the virus and over 480,000 tested positive.
But as of this week, there are plenty of proposals to respond to the crisis, including one Assembly Republicans are looking to fast track in the coming days, another released Monday by Assembly Democrats and a third, existing "compromise bill" from Gov. Tony Evers that the Democratic executive re-submitted in the hopes of gaining support in the Legislature.
The competing measures kick off what's sure to be an unusual session, as evidenced by the inaugural floor periods in both houses. The Assembly's 38 Democratic members, who took the oath of office in a Zoom call with Evers last week, skipped the proceedings over concerns about the virus and the lack of a mask mandate in the chamber.
Their absence allowed Republicans to pass without debate a joint resolution directing the Department of Administration to re-open the state Capitol to the public, which then cleared the Senate over Democrats' unsuccessful attempts to amend it to include a face mask requirement.
Evers ordered the building to be closed to the public at the end of March because of health concerns surrounding the pandemic.
The move could set up an early showdown between Evers' administration and Republican leaders that could end up in court. A spokeswoman for the governor didn't return a request for comment.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a joint statement said the vote "re-affirmed our state government should be open and available."
"Governor Evers can handle access to his office as he sees fit," they added. "As for the Legislature, we're committed to public access and the safe re-opening of our state — that includes the People's House.”
A memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, posted by WisPolitics.com, showed both the Department of Administration and Legislature share control of the space, while noting it's possible that closing the building to the public "may impermissibly infringe on the Legislature's core constitutional powers."
A different-looking session
With ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 crisis, conducting business this session will take on a different look.
Already in Monday's inauguration proceedings, for example, Senate members were sworn in one-by-one over the course of three-and-a-half hours, and individuals were then offered the option to participate virtually in the votes that afternoon.
Among the Assembly's Democrats, Minority Leader Gordon Hintz told reporters Monday he wasn't requiring his members to be present in the Capitol that day and "take an unnecessary risk."
"Our constituents care far more about that we are putting something out there, that we are getting behind things, that we are calling for bipartisan action, than they do whether we're there for an in-person ceremony or not," the Oshkosh Democrat said.
While both chambers moved to approve their calendars for the session Monday, Democrats expect future floor periods, where resolutions and bills are voted on and other more substantive action is taken, to include less debate.
"I don't think you'll see a lot of Assembly Democrats coming to the floor to give 20 minute speeches," said Beloit Rep. Mark Spreitzer, the minority caucus chair. "We're not going to want to debate things ad nauseam in a room with people who shouldn't be spending a lot of time together in closed spaces. We're going to want to take our votes and communicate to our constituents in other ways that don't involve spending a lot of time on the Assembly floor."
Assembly Democrats last week sent a letter to Vos urging the Rochester Republican to continue allowing virtual options in the new session, which began with the onset of the pandemic last spring, and decrying the lack of a mask mandate for legislators and staff.
Though not required, many Assembly Republicans wore face coverings on the floor, while many Senate Republicans did not.
Vos in a statement last week said the chamber would "convene safely as other legislatures across the country have done during the pandemic."
He added that members and staff have been asked to remain socially distant, wear a mask, wash their hands regularly and follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“People all across Wisconsin safely go to work every day and members of the Assembly are capable of doing so as well," he said.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.