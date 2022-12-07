New traffic rules for developments breezes past Madison City Council

The Madison City Council voted to unanimously adopt
a new system of traffic control rules for future developments and those trying to change existing properties, a move aimed at transitioning people away from relying on cars that faced criticism from developers.
Before dusting off your decorations and hanging you ornaments, the age-old question must be asked: Whether to use a fake or real Christmas tree this holiday season. While a plastic tree may be more convenient, Greg Hann, owner of Hann’s Christmas Tree Farm in Oregon, Wis., helps shed some light on the benefits that a real Christmas tree can bring to not only your home, but the local ecosystem as well.
The city's new rules for "Transportation Demand Management", or TDM, would require developers to submit and monitor their plans to reduce traffic going to and from their sites.
Using a point system, developers would need to implement policies to reduce traffic. Depending on size and available parking, more points would be required.
The dozens of available options for reducing traffic range from installing bike amenities and giving out complimentary transit passes to charging for parking and offering on-site child care.
"The TDM policy ahs the potential to ensure we accommodate the city's growth in a really smart way, focusing our land growth on people rather than cars," resident Cailey Jamison told the council.
Previously, the city did not have a set system of rules for traffic management, leaving officials and planning staff to work out expectations for developments on a case by case basis.
For those seeking to alter existing properties, an appeals process
Under current plans, existing properties will be subject to TDM if they want to do the following:
Increase total parking on site Structurally expand a building Apply for a use change or change a sub-use from one category to another Change the overall composition of uses on the site
Smart Growth of Greater Madison, a development group, warned that the TDM rules would lead to costs getting passed on to renters and commercial tenants all while discouraging economic investment.
Voters to decide terms
In other council news, members passed on a 14-4 vote a referendum asking voters if they support staggering alder terms to allow for less turnover on the body following elections.
The ordinance change would take effect if approved by voters in the April election.
A previous effort to actually lengthen alder terms to staggered three-year terms went down earlier this year due to lack of votes. In November, the council voted to put the question of lengthened terms in a question to voters but later learned they were one vote shy of being in legal compliance with the change.
Ald. Erik Paulson, 3rd District, reintroduced the ordinance change but without term-length changes.
Instead of all council seats going up for election every two years, council members in even-numbered districts will be elected in even-numbered and vice versa with odd-numbered districts.
To time the change, council members in even-numbered districts will serve a one-year term following the 2025 spring election.
40 notable people who attended UW-Madison
Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh, center, is a 2002 graduate of UW-Madison who made a mark in the fashion world, collaborating with Kanye West and serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection.
Time magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people in 2018.
Jeff Miller
Shirley Abrahamson
Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson was appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by Gov. Patrick Lucey in 1976. She became chief justice in 1996, the first woman to head the court in the history of the state. She received her doctorate of law in American legal history in 1962 from the UW Law School.
Submitted photo
Stephen Ambrose
Stephen Ambrose, American historian and biographer, spent his childhood in Whitewater and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in 1963. Ambrose, probably best known for his books on Lewis and Clark and World War II, wrote more than 30 books, including biographies of U.S. Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and Richard Nixon.
State Journal archives
Don Ameche
Born in Kenosha, Don Ameche was a versatile leading man of 1930s and '40s films and second cousin of Alan Ameche, the Heisman Trophy winner from UW-Madison in 1954. His second film career began in 1983 with '' Trading Places,'' starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, and two years later, he won an Oscar as supporting actor in "Cocoon."
Associated Press archives
Carol Bartz
Carol Bartz, who graduated from UW-Madison in 1971, was formerly the CEO and president of Autodesk and Yahoo! Pictured here in 2004, she studied computer science.
Steve Bornstein
Steve Bornstein was formerly the president and CEO of the NFL Network and also the National Football League's executive vice president of media. He graduated in 1974 from UW-Madison with a bachelor of science in communications.
Steve Fenn photo
Laurel Clark
Laurel Clark was a medical doctor, U.S. Navy captain, NASA astronaut and space shuttle mission specialist who died in the space shuttle Columbia disaster. She was born in Ames, Iowa, but considered Racine in Wisconsin to be her hometown. In 1983, she received a bachelor of science degree in zoology from UW-Madison.
Barbara Crabb
Judge Barbara Crabb, U.S. District judge for the Western District of Wisconsin, graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor's degree in 1960 and her law degree in 1962.
Submitted photo
Joan Cusack
Actress Joan Cusack has twice been nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting Actress for her work in "Working Girl" and "In & Out." Cusack performed with Madison's now-defunct ARK Improvisational Theatre and graduated from UW-Madison.
Associated Press archives
Ron Dayne
Running back Ron Dayne set an NCAA rushing record for total yards during his career with the Badger football team, wining the 1999 Heisman Trophy. He played seven years in the NFL with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.
Jeff Miller
Ada Deer
In 1957, Ada Deer became the first Menominee to earn an undergraduate degree at UW-Madison. She was also the first woman to head the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and the first Native American woman from Wisconsin to run for U.S. Congress.
Bryce Richter
Hector DeLuca
Hector DeLuca, a UW-Madison professor and former chairman of the university's biochemistry department, is one of UW-Madison's most prolific inventors and has drawn honors worldwide. DeLuca, a protege of the famed Harry Steenbock, is well known for his research involving vitamin D. DeLuca earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in 1955.
State Journal archives
August Derleth
August Derleth, a Sauk City native, wrote more than 100 books including biographies, children's books and fiction, as well as hundreds of newspaper and magazine articles. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1930.
André De Shields
André De Shields got his start in theater at UW-Madison and went on to a stellar Broadway career after graduating in 1970. He played the title role in The Wiz, earned Tony Award nominations Play On! and The Full Monty, and won a 2019 Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Hadestown.
Conrad Elvehjem
Conrad Elvehjem, an internationally known biochemist in nutrition, received his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in 1927. Known for his research in nutrition and vitamin B complex work, Elvehjem was also president of the University of Wisconsin from 1958 until his death in 1962.
UW Communications
William T. Evjue
In 1917, William T. Evjue founded The Capital Times, known as "Wisconsin's Progressive Newspaper." Evjue, also the editor and publisher of the newspaper, grew up in Merrill and arrived at UW-Madison in 1902.
Capital Times archives
Jeff Greenfield
Jeff Greenfield, award-winning television journalist and author, obtained his degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1964. While at the UW, he was editor of the campus newspaper, the Daily Cardinal.
Lorraine Hansberry
Lorraine Hansberry attended UW-Madison for two years, then became the first African American female playwright to make it to Broadway with 1959’s A Raisin in the Sun. At age 29, Hansberry was the first African American dramatist to win the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award.
Kevin Henkes
Kevin Henkes, an author and illustrator of children's books, wrote his first book in 1979, when he was a 19-year-old art student at UW-Madison.
State Journal archives
Mary Hinkson
After receiving undergraduate and master’s degrees at UW-Madison in the 1940s, Mary Hinkson broke racial boundaries as a principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company. She also worked with dance legends Alvin Ailey and George Balanchine.
bell hooks
bell hooks, who received her master’s degree from UW-Madison in 1976, is the influential author of
Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism and other books about race, gender and feminism. In 1991 she won an American Book Award for Yearning: Race, Gender, and Cultural Politics.
Jane Kaczmarek
Actress Jane Kaczmarek, one of the stars of "Malcolm in the Middle," graduated in theater from UW-Madison in 1979. The Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-nominated actress was born in Milwaukee.
State Journal archives
Robert M. La Follette
Robert M. La Follette served as governor of Wisconsin, U.S. senator and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and was a candidate for president in 1924. "Fighting Bob" La Follette’s long public career included promoting open primaries, improving the lives of farmers and workers, and leading the state to become one of the first to adopt child labor laws. La Follette graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1879.
Charles Lindbergh
American aviator Charles Lindbergh was the first to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927. Lindbergh was a student at UW-Madison before he left the university in 1922.
File photo
Karl Paul Link
Karl Paul Link was a UW-Madison researcher and biochemist who is best known for his discovery of the anticoagulant warfarin, which is used in the prevention of the formation of blood clots in blood vessels. The most famous early patient to be helped by warfarin was President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Link obtained his Ph.D. in agricultural chemistry from UW-Madison in 1925.
UW-Madison archives
James Lovell
James "Jim" Lovell Jr. is a former NASA astronaut and a retired captain in the United States Navy, most famous as the commander of the Apollo 13 mission. He was the first person to fly in space four times, the first of only three people to fly to the moon twice and the only one to have flown there twice without making a landing. He attended UW–Madison for two years before transferring to and graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1952.
AP
David Maraniss
Author and 1993 Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss grew up in Madison and attended UW-Madison in the early 1970s. He has written biographies of Bill Clinton and Vince Lombardi as well as "They Marched Into Sunlight," a saga of the Vietnam era.
Capital Times archives
Steve Miller
Steve Miller is a musician and singer-songwriter who was born in Milwaukee and went on to record a number of top 10 singles including "The Joker," "Take the Money and Run," "Fly Like an Eagle," "Jungle Love" and many more. In 1961, he entered UW-Madison, where he formed the band the Ardells, and was joined by his friend Boz Scaggs a year later. The blues band also included Ben Sidran and Ken Adamany. Miller dropped out six credit hours shy of a literature degree, opting to pursue his music career.
ERIK S. LESSER
John Morgridge
John Morgridge, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1955, was chairman of Cisco Systems in San Jose, Calif.
Capital Times archives
Errol Morris
Errol Morris is an American film director of "The Thin Blue Line" (1988), "The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara" (2003), for which he won the Academy Award for best documentary, and a number of other acclaimed films. Morris' debut feature was "Gates of Heaven" (1978), a film on Roger Ebert's list of the 10 greatest films ever made. He graduated from UW-Madison in 1969 with a B.A. in history.
Associated Press archives
John Muir
John Muir was a Scottish-American naturalist, author and early advocate of the preservation of wilderness in the United States. In 1860, he entered the University of Wisconsin. After three years, he left Madison to travel the northern United States and Canada.
Wisconsin Historical Images #3948
Gaylord Nelson
Gaylord Nelson, former Wisconsin governor, U.S. senator and the father of Earth Day, was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1942.
FRITZ ALBERT
Joyce Carol Oates
Joyce Carol Oates, who received her master's degree from UW-Madison, is the author of more than 40 books, along with plays, short stories and poetry.
Associated Press photo
Vel Phillips
Vel Phillips was the first African American woman to graduate from the UW-Madison School of Law, earning her degree in 1951. She became a leader in the civil rights movement and Wisconsin’s first African American and woman elected to statewide office.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
George Poage
George Poage was a UW-Madison track star and the first African American athlete to win an Olympic medal, earning two bronzes in the 1904 games.
Tommy Thompson
Tommy Thompson, a Republican politician, was the 42nd governor of Wisconsin from 1987 to 2001, making him the longest-serving governor in the state. Thompson also served as the U.S. secretary of health and human services under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005. Thompson earned both his bachelor's degree (1963) and law degree ('66) from UW-Madison. While in law school, Thompson was elected chairman of the Madison Young Republicans.
State Journal archives
Al Toon
Wide receiver Al Toon was a two-time First Team All-Big Ten pick during his 1981-84 career with the Badger football team. In the NFL, he was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and led the league in receptions in 1988.
Bryce Richter
Greta Van Susteren
Legal analyst and television personality Greta Van Susteren, shown speaking at UW-Madison graduation in 1998, is a native of Appleton and graduated from UW in the late 1970s.
State Journal archives
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson played one year for UW-Madison as quarterback, leading the Badger football team to the 2012 Rose Bowl. His NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks began with a Rookie of the Year award, followed by multiple appearances in the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl.
Jeff Miller
Frank Lloyd Wright
Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, shown in 1953 in his home at Taliesin in Spring Green, designed more than 1,100 unique architectural structures, including the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Wright attended UW-Madison in 1886 but left after two semesters without getting a degree.
Capital Times archives
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.