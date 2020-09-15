New technology to convert cow manure into clean water in Dane County

Phosphorus is particularly damaging to lakes. One pound of phosphorus can grow 500 pounds of hazardous algae, according to the county.

The new technology is expected to achieve nearly 100% phosphorus removal, which would mean less phosphorus-packed manure and digester byproduct being spread on fields sensitive to runoff in the Yahara Watershed.

“This system will deliver millions of gallons of crystal-clear water to the watershed, improving the dairy business model and the environment simultaneously,” said John Sorenson, CEO at AQUA Innovations, in a statement. “We appreciate Dane County’s commitment to projects like this and we look forward to bringing the AQUA Innovations solution to other dairy farms and communities in Dane County and beyond.”

The town of Springfield's project is among a number of strategies the county has taken to support lake clean-up efforts.

In the Waunakee area, another digester collects manure from three local farms and separates solids from liquids for use as nutrients for crops. Methane gas is collected at this facility, cleaned and then transported to Dane County’s Landfill Offloading Station where it is sold as renewable natural gas (RNG).

Dane County hopes RNG revenue sales will spark development of more digesters for local farms and increase lakes clean-up efforts.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.