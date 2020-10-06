New statewide order limits crowds at bars and restaurants as COVID-19 surges in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the state Department of Health Services to issue a new statewide order limiting the size of crowds at places like bars and restaurants — in an effort to address surging COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin.

The order, which goes into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and remains in place until Nov. 6, limits some indoor public gatherings to no more than 25% of the total occupancy limit for a room or building. It allows several exemptions for schools, polling locations, political rallies and some businesses like grocery stores.

As of Tuesday, the respiratory disease had killed 1,399 Wisconsinites and infected more than 136,000, according to the state Department of Health Services. On Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a record 782 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

"There is no other way to say it, we are overwhelmed," Evers said on a media call with reporters.