New site will allow for faster Dane County response to emergencies

Director of Emergency Management Charles Tubbs said 10 people will be based at the Fitchburg location, but that it could see use by 50 to 60 more during an emergency. The building also provides space for county vehicles and other equipment.

The county is paying $1.8 million to buy the property at 5415 King James Way, and expects to spend another $1.2 million on renovations this summer. Move-in is scheduled for about a year from now.

The building, constructed in 1993, was assessed for tax purposes in 2019 at $910,000. County chief financial officer Chuck Hicklin said the county's "purchase price was determined through negotiations with the property owner" and that if the county were to build a new, similar facility, it would likely cost around $10 million.

The Fitchburg Fire Department stopped using the building in June 2017 and is now spread out across three sites, including two fully operational fire stations.

Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said the King James Way location is no longer ideal for a fire station because Verona Road construction has hampered access from the site to other parts of the city.

Response times are not a factor for the EOC, though.