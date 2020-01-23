New site will allow for faster Dane County response to emergencies

Dane County officials on Thursday said the purchase of a new building to house Emergency Management staff and equipment will improve the county's response to dangerous weather and other emergencies.
The approximately 18,000-square-foot former Fitchburg Fire Station No. 2, just northwest of Verona and McKee roads, offers about twice as much space as the county's current Emergency Management site in Downtown Madison near the county jail.
Dane County executive Joe Parisi said that due to space limitations at the current site, it can take a couple of hours to set up an operations center there during an emergency. The new facility will allow the county to do that "immediately," he said.
“As we’ve seen with recent flooding, severe snows or other natural events like the Verona tornado from a few years ago, it’s important to have the space necessary to coordinate regional responses," Parisi said in a statement. "This former fire station will allow us to significantly expand our Emergency Operations Center and the other work we do in preparedness and response."
Parisi pointed to widespread flooding in 2018 and said "the EOC serves the function of coordinating countywide response to issues like that."
The EOC is separate from the Dane County 911 center, which will remain in the City-County Building in Downtown Madison.
Director of Emergency Management Charles Tubbs said 10 people will be based at the Fitchburg location, but that it could see use by 50 to 60 more during an emergency. The building also provides space for county vehicles and other equipment.
The county is paying $1.8 million to buy the property at 5415 King James Way, and expects to spend another $1.2 million on renovations this summer. Move-in is scheduled for about a year from now.
The building, constructed in 1993, was assessed for tax purposes in 2019 at $910,000. County chief financial officer Chuck Hicklin said the county's "purchase price was determined through negotiations with the property owner" and that if the county were to build a new, similar facility, it would likely cost around $10 million.
The Fitchburg Fire Department stopped using the building in June 2017 and is now spread out across three sites, including two fully operational fire stations.
Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said the King James Way location is no longer ideal for a fire station because Verona Road construction has hampered access from the site to other parts of the city.
Response times are not a factor for the EOC, though.
"From an emergency management standpoint, I can tell you this does benefit everybody in Dane County," he said of the county's new location.
A resolution to approve the purchase was to be introduced to the County Board Thursday, Parisi said.