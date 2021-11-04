 Skip to main content
New shared bus and bike lane comes to West Washington Avenue
WEST WASHINGTON AVENUE | FOR BIKES, BUSES

New shared bus and bike lane comes to West Washington Avenue

West Washington

Newly painted road markings delineate dedicated bus and bicycle lanes from normal lanes of traffic along both directions of West Washington Avenue in Madison.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Awkwardly sharing one lane between two cars on a poorly marked stretch of West Washington Avenue is inching closer to being a thing of the past.

Milfred and Hands love Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's commitment to improving public transit in Madison. A faster and modern bus system is long overdue. But those long, snazzy "bus rapid transit" vehicles that she's bring to Madison -- with $80 million of help from the federal government -- don't need to rumble up and down State Street, the city's premier shopping and entertainment district. Instead, Madison's signature street should become a grand promenade for outdoor cafes, public art, trees and music. The buses can stop nearby and still get people where they need to go. On this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," our political podcasters discuss the State Journal editorial board's meeting with the mayor last week and play audio clips of Rhodes-Conway's objections to a true pedestrian mall on State Street, which Downtown businesses and advocates have sought.

New shared bike and bus lanes were put down on the major Downtown road Wednesday, the most recent milestone for the two-block resurfacing project that has closed the road between Broom and Bedford streets since July.

The red and white bike and bus lanes on the south side of the two-block stretch of road help clear up one of Madison’s most vexing driving mysteries.

For years, drivers heading east at Bedford or west at Broom were forced to decide whether the sudden absence of a lane marker, in place up to that point, meant the road was narrowing to one lane or was just unmarked.

With the new bus-bike lanes, the city has made clear that the road, at that point, is now one lane in each direction.

A few cars could be seen inching around road blockades Wednesday as workers secured straw on the ground next to the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon, a sign that the road’s makeover is not quite complete.

The city’s Department of Transportation did not respond to multiple calls and emails on Wednesday asking when the road will be fully reopened to normal traffic, though officials have previously said construction is slated to end this month.

The city also has lane markings clarifying traffic patterns between Broom and Henry streets. Eastbound buses will share a lane with regular traffic while there will be a separate bike lane. Westbound buses will share a lane with bikes.

Once completed, the new lanes will help move local bus routes off State Street, a longtime wish of merchants along the popular strip.

The city did consider multiple alternatives for the road. One option included installing a westbound buffered bike lane the full length of the road between Bassett and Henry streets, though staff concluded buses would have to merge with traffic four separate times, posing a risk to bicyclists.

Other alternatives would have drastically reduced parking on the road or offered no bus lanes, a move that would have gone against recommendations from the Mifflandia Neighborhood Plan.

