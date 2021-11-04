New shared bus and bike lane comes to West Washington Avenue

Awkwardly sharing one lane between two cars on a poorly marked stretch of West Washington Avenue is inching closer to being a thing of the past.
New shared bike and bus lanes were put down on the major Downtown road Wednesday, the most recent milestone for the two-block resurfacing project that has closed the road between Broom and Bedford streets since July.
The red and white bike and bus lanes on the south side of the two-block stretch of road help clear up one of Madison’s most vexing driving mysteries.
For years, drivers heading east at Bedford or west at Broom were forced to decide whether the sudden absence of a lane marker, in place up to that point, meant the road was narrowing to one lane or was just unmarked.
With the new bus-bike lanes, the city has made clear that the road, at that point, is now one lane in each direction.
A few cars could be seen inching around road blockades Wednesday as workers secured straw on the ground next to the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon, a sign that the road’s makeover is not quite complete.
The city’s Department of Transportation did not respond to multiple calls and emails on Wednesday asking when the road will be fully reopened to normal traffic, though officials have previously said construction is slated to end this month.
The city also has lane markings clarifying traffic patterns between Broom and Henry streets. Eastbound buses will share a lane with regular traffic while there will be a separate bike lane. Westbound buses will share a lane with bikes.
Once completed, the new lanes will help move local bus routes off State Street, a longtime wish of merchants along the popular strip.
The city did consider multiple alternatives for the road. One option included installing a westbound buffered bike lane the full length of the road between Bassett and Henry streets, though staff concluded buses would have to merge with traffic four separate times, posing a risk to bicyclists.
Other alternatives would have drastically reduced parking on the road or offered no bus lanes, a move that would have gone against recommendations from the Mifflandia Neighborhood Plan.