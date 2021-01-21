New session brings historic level of Black representation to Wisconsin Legislature

Following his term, it would be another 36 years until the second Black official was elected to the Legislature. That happened in November 1944 when Democrat Le Roy Simmons toppled an incumbent to join the Assembly, a position he held for four terms.

It wasn't until 1955 when more than one Black lawmaker served in the Legislature at the same time, the memo noted. That was also the year that the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus began, according to a brief history of the caucus shared by Myers' office last summer. But the caucus soon dissolved when the Legislature returned to having only one Black member; it was revitalized in 1973.

Since then, there have always been more than one Black member of the state Legislature and Myers' office noted the caucus has been involved in crime and justice issues, advocating for inner city health, backing education changes, bringing attention to postal worker conditions and fair housing and more.

In the intervening years, the state saw the election of the first African-American woman to serve in the Legislature with Rep. Marcia Coggs in 1977, followed shortly after by the second African-American woman, Annette Polly Williams, who held her seat for 30 years — longer than any other woman in state history, per LRB.