New 'Safer at Home' order allows businesses to reopen with curbside drop-off services

Any Wisconsin business that can safely provide curbside drop-off services will be allowed to do so under updated COVID-19-related business restrictions announced Monday by Gov. Tony Evers.

The new executive order, issued by the Department of Health Services, represents Evers' latest effort to balance public health concerns and slowly reopen the state's economy, which saw many businesses shut down due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Pressure has been mounting from Republican lawmakers and business groups for Evers to move more quickly to prevent further harm to businesses, with GOP lawmakers taking the governor to court earlier this month in an attempt to suspend his extension of his "Safer at Home" order until May 26.

The new order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and allows all businesses in the state to provide curbside drop-off of goods and animals, including dog groomers, small engine repair shops and upholstery businesses. The order also allows those that rent boats, golf carts, kayaks and ATVs to reopen.

In a Monday call with reporters, Evers said the order allows all businesses to make deliveries, mailings and do curbside pick-up and drop-off.