New rule requiring Wisconsin seventh graders get meningitis vaccine faces GOP pushback

"DHS has a responsibility to protect the health of the citizens of our state and it’s incumbent upon them that they do protect our citizens and one of the ways they do that is through vaccinations," said Rep. Gary Hebl, of Sun Prairie.

Still, the body's leading Republican argued the meningitis vaccination requirement was "arbitrary" and "capricious."

"This vaccine was introduced 15 years ago, the disease is declining and now all of a sudden DHS considers this a top priority to add this vaccine to the statewide Immunization Registry," said Rep. Chuck Wichgers, of Muskego.

Thursday's vote requires a joint legislative panel to meet and take action on the rule, language which has been circulating for the last two-and-a-half years after the process initially began under former GOP Gov. Scott Walker. If that committee disagrees with the objections, the rule's journey in the Legislature would be over, and the language could be promulgated.

But a spokesman for GOP Sen. Steve Nass, the co-chair of the committee, signaled it might not be that simple.