New rule requiring Wisconsin seventh graders get meningitis vaccine faces GOP pushback

A new rule that would require seventh-grade students across Wisconsin to be vaccinated for meningitis could be facing roadblocks after Assembly Republicans took issue with parts of the plan.
Requiring the vaccine, which the Wisconsin Department of Health Services notes is essential for reducing bacterial meningitis, is just one component of a proposed update to an agency rule that would also compel students to get a second booster vaccination before graduating high school and more.
But Republicans on the Assembly Constitution and Ethics Committee, citing hours of testimony from parents and others earlier this week against the proposal, voted along party lines 6-2 to reject parts of the measure, including the meningitis vaccination language.
The vote came a day after the U.S. House's passage Wednesday of an $8.3 billion bill to expand testing for the novel coronavirus and develop vaccines to combat it — a point Democrats seized on as "ironic" given the conversation before the panel "about the validity of vaccinations."
"DHS has a responsibility to protect the health of the citizens of our state and it’s incumbent upon them that they do protect our citizens and one of the ways they do that is through vaccinations," said Rep. Gary Hebl, of Sun Prairie.
Still, the body's leading Republican argued the meningitis vaccination requirement was "arbitrary" and "capricious."
"This vaccine was introduced 15 years ago, the disease is declining and now all of a sudden DHS considers this a top priority to add this vaccine to the statewide Immunization Registry," said Rep. Chuck Wichgers, of Muskego.
Thursday's vote requires a joint legislative panel to meet and take action on the rule, language which has been circulating for the last two-and-a-half years after the process initially began under former GOP Gov. Scott Walker. If that committee disagrees with the objections, the rule's journey in the Legislature would be over, and the language could be promulgated.
But a spokesman for GOP Sen. Steve Nass, the co-chair of the committee, signaled it might not be that simple.
Mike Mikalsen, the Whitewater Republican's spokesman, wrote in an email that Nass "supports the Assembly committee's objections and would hope that DHS would voluntarily agree to changes in the current version."
"However, if the department continues to intentionally ignore the legitimate concerns raised by parents regarding CR 19-079, Senator Nass is more than willing to utilize the full powers of JCRAR to formally object to it, thus commencing the process of blocking it through the next legislative session," he added.
A DHS spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment about potentially changing the language.
Bacterial meningitis is potentially deadly and while most recover, permanent disabilities such as brain damage, hearing loss and learning disabilities can stem from the infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students typically get the meningitis vaccination between ages 11 and 12, or just before seventh grade, DHS noted in the proposed rule.
Currently in Wisconsin, there are nine different vaccination and immunization requirements for students from pre-K through 12th grade, though they can be waived for health, religious or personal conviction reasons, per DHS.
In addition to the meningitis vaccination requirement, Republicans also targeted parts of the rule to update definitions for "substantial outbreak" to include chicken pox, meningococcal disease and mumps, as recommended by the CDC.
The rule is set to take effect during the 2021-22 school year.
