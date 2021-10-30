New rental-assistance program off to slow start, but no sign evictions spiking

Two months after the federal eviction moratorium ended, the amount of federal aid getting to Dane County renters at risk of eviction has plummeted amid implementation of a new rental-assistance program with new application software and new vendors.
The good news is that even as the money going out the door dropped from as much as $1 million a week under the county's old rental-assistance program to less than a third of that under the new one launched Oct. 1, there's little sign that the spike in evictions some housing advocates feared is coming to pass.
The new effort, known as Dane CORE 2.0 has $25 million to spend and is made up of three primary vendors: Madison nonprofit Urban Triage, which takes applications from those living outside of Madison; Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, which handles requests from tenants inside Madison; and the Tenant Resource Center, or TRC, which works to help tenants get money after they've been sued for eviction.
The city of Madison is also contracting with three community groups to provide information to people looking for rental assistance.
Dane CORE 2.0 is a switch from the one-stop-shop program for all county residents that the TRC ran from mid-February to Sept. 10, and it comes in response to pressure other local nonprofits and their allies put on local elected officials to open up access to administering the flood of federal dollars.
Casey Becker, director of the county's Housing Access and Affordability Division, said that as of Thursday, Dane CORE 2.0 had distributed $181,426.24 to 90 Dane County households outside the city of Madison and $722,351.74 to 243 city of Madison households, while TRC has distributed another $119,035 for 20 households involved in the court process for evictions.
Of 2,635 rental-assistance applications that had been submitted, 972 were under review or pending additional information and 205 had been approved and are awaiting payment, she said.
That level of funding is running significantly behind what the Tenant Resource Center was able to provide when it served as the primary place for Madison and Dane County tenants to go for help under the first rental-assistance program known simply as Dane CORE.
Like thousands of similar program across the country tapping billions in federal aid, Dane CORE also got off to a slow start due to shifting federal rules and, in Dane County, initially tighter restrictions on the use of the money and a lack of public outreach. But ultimately, TRC was able to get all of the $15 million it was allocated to thousands of tenants, for an average of $500,000 a week.
TRC executive director Robin Sereno said that toward the end of the program, TRC was making distributions of about $1 million a week, and in an email said that "it would be reasonable to estimate that the need is now upwards of $1.2 million/week."
Becker and Madison Community Development Director Jim O'Keefe acknowledged that the city and county, its vendors, and landlords and tenants continue to refine Dane CORE 2.0 and get used to the single platform online vendors are using.
That platform, from software maker Neighborly, "offers an online application platform similar to what was used in the initial rental assistance program" and helps avoid duplicating benefits, Becker said.
"As the community partners have been working in the new system we are finding better ways to support its use by both tenants and landlords," Becker said in an email. "We expect soon to start doing community outreach webinars to provide more technical support for landlords and other community partners."
O'Keefe, who said he was speaking only on behalf of the city, also noted that TRC was not interested in being the lead vendor in CORE 2.0, which he expects will eventually be able to distribute funds at the pace TRC was.
The Neighborly platform does not as yet come with a public-facing dashboard like that used by TRC to let people see how much rental assistance had been approved for how many tenants. Becker said that's something local officials hope to develop for Dane CORE 2.0.
No mass evictions
Despite concerns that the end of the federal eviction moratorium could spark a surge in people losing their homes, courts in Dane County and nationwide are not seeing big increases in eviction filings.
There were 300 such filings in Dane County from Sept. 1 through Thursday, according to the Circuit Clerk's office, nearly double what there were during the same period last year when most evictions were barred, but about the same as in the same period in 2019, 2018 and 2017, when there were 358, 294 and 320, respectively.
Statewide, there were 2,388 eviction filings in September 2019, 1,296 in September 2020 and 2,008 in September of this year, according to the state Department of Administration.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said that from Sept. 1 to Wednesday, deputies had enforced 37 court-ordered evictions.
"There has been an increase as of late," she said, but "it is really just returning to similar numbers as it was pre-COVID."
Still, some housing advocates worry about what might happen in the future.
Attorney Raphael Ramos, of Legal Action of Wisconsin's Milwaukee Eviction Defense Project, said many of the largest landlords "have been diligently pursuing rent assistance with their tenants in lieu of eviction" and "the return of filing rates to pre-pandemic levels indicates that other filers are filling that vacuum."
That suggests there are still a lot of people at risk for eviction, he said, and "the fact that the numbers have not increased more is testament to the importance of emergency rent assistance and its effectiveness in addressing circumstances that could otherwise lead to eviction court."
Change in vendors
Sereno said the TRC didn't seek to be the vendor for Dane CORE 2.0 because it knew the moratorium would be ending and her agency's expertise lies in helping tenants through the eviction court process. She also said it was clear there were people in the community who felt nonprofits not run by white people should be given a chance to administer rental-assistance dollars because they were closer to the populations most in need of help.
Urban Triage, for example, early this year called the city's decision to contract with TRC as the sole vendor in the first Dane CORE program a case of "anti-Blackness" and "white supremacy in action."
Shortly thereafter, the two-year-old agency was tapped by the City Council to oversee the distribution of about $470,000 of about $1.25 million in local and federal funds given to 11 mostly Latino- and African American-focused community groups "to assist eligible households secure rental assistance and to provide services and activities designed to help reduce the incidence of eviction and promote housing stability in the rental market."
In July, the county tapped Urban Triage to be the vendor serving tenants outside of Madison.