New rental-assistance program off to slow start, but no sign evictions spiking

Get help with rent

Dane CORE 2.0 offers money to cover past-due and future rent, security deposits, utilities and internet service and is generally open to households making 80% or less of the area's median income, or $79,900 for a household of four people. Tenants in need of help and who are not currently being sued for eviction should call 608-299-4128. If they live in Madison, press option 2 for Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin. It they don't live in Madison, press option 1 for Urban Triage. Residents anywhere in Dane County who are being sued for eviction should call the same number and select option 3 for the Tenant Resource Center.

More information can be found at madison.shortcm.li/rent-help.