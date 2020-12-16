New recommendations aim to combat PFAS contamination in Wisconsin

The DNR is poised to do some municipal sample collection as part of its rulemaking process surrounding two PFAS compounds, known as PFOAs and PFOS, thanks to federal funding the agency secured, though it's not enough to test all municipal systems, Foss said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council's recommendation seeks to build off of that by securing state resources to test all of those systems for the 30-some PFAS compounds the state lab is able to detect, as well as non-municipal drinking water systems that Foss said officials "think could be at risk."

Other Midwestern states either have done similar testing or are in the process of doing so, Foss said, including Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana. If the state waits for the federal Environmental Protection Agency to act, she noted, it could be another two or three years before those officials again take the required federal PFAS samples.

Wisconsin officials could also implement a program to do blood testing for PFAS for military active duty members and veterans who could have been exposed to PFAS due to the nature of their service, particularly if they were firefighters. The initiative could also include making available medical services and disability benefits to individuals with elevated PFAS levels in their blood.