New recommendations aim to combat PFAS contamination in Wisconsin

Seeking to combat PFAS contamination in Wisconsin, a council created by Gov. Tony Evers is calling for statewide drinking water testing, phasing out the use of firefighting foam containing the so-called "forever chemicals" and providing resources to veterans who were exposed to the substances.
The two dozen recommendations, released Wednesday by Evers' PFAS Coordinating Council, also seek to direct state dollars to local governments to manage contamination, boost research, minimize the use of PFAS-containing products in manufacturing and at the state level. The report also calls for developing an Environmental Justice and Health Equity Group "to ensure that the allocation of information and resources is equitable between impacted communities."
PFAS, a group of chemicals found in firefighting foams and household products such as nonstick products and some packaging, have been linked to cancer, reproductive problems and a host of other health issues, and don't break down easily in the environment. They've drawn greater attention in recent years given their detection in Madison, Marinette and elsewhere through groundwater and drinking water tests.
Department of Natural Resources officials said they hope to see some of the recommendations included in Evers' budget proposal, which will be released in February. The agency's own budget request, submitted this fall, didn't seek any funds for PFAS testing, investigations or remediation, as the council worked to finalize its report.
"We hope (this) still gives the executive enough time to look at these, if they find any of these priorities are meritorious," DNR Environmental Management Division Administrator Darsi Foss said, noting if the provisions aren't included in the budget they could be taken up as separate bills. "We realize that there is going to be a lot of asks of the executive budget given the economic situation caused by COVID and the revenue issue."
The 91-page report doesn't carry an overall price tag, and though some individual items mention a need for state aid, specifics aren't listed. But Foss said that's because it's up to the governor, Legislature or specific state agency to make those determinations.
"Oftentimes it's going to be based on what resources are available," she told reporters during a Wednesday media briefing on the report.
Chief among the recommendations is one to test all public water systems for PFAS, including all municipal ones in addition to "some other priority community and non-community water systems," the report said.
The DNR is poised to do some municipal sample collection as part of its rulemaking process surrounding two PFAS compounds, known as PFOAs and PFOS, thanks to federal funding the agency secured, though it's not enough to test all municipal systems, Foss said.
The council's recommendation seeks to build off of that by securing state resources to test all of those systems for the 30-some PFAS compounds the state lab is able to detect, as well as non-municipal drinking water systems that Foss said officials "think could be at risk."
Other Midwestern states either have done similar testing or are in the process of doing so, Foss said, including Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana. If the state waits for the federal Environmental Protection Agency to act, she noted, it could be another two or three years before those officials again take the required federal PFAS samples.
Wisconsin officials could also implement a program to do blood testing for PFAS for military active duty members and veterans who could have been exposed to PFAS due to the nature of their service, particularly if they were firefighters. The initiative could also include making available medical services and disability benefits to individuals with elevated PFAS levels in their blood.
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar said in a statement those efforts were of special importance because Wisconsin's veterans face "particular concern" surrounding PFAS contamination because their risk of long-term "exposure may be heightened due to their time in the military."
“Going forward, we are committed to ensure that Wisconsin takes the measures necessary to protect and support our veterans from PFAS," she added.
Many of the recommendations also center around firefighting foam containing PFAS, which are currently used by most Wisconsin fire departments and all commercial service airports, according to the DNR.
The council suggests adopting a provision that aims to amend state law to phase out the foam. Further, the council suggests the state develop a partnership with firefighters and municipal-owned airports to develop educational materials surrounding testing, containing, treating, storing and disposing of the substance.
The recommendations also call for launching a take-back program for local governments to safely collect and get rid of the firefighting foam, which mirrors language from a bipartisan bill this session that failed to pass the state Senate after clearing the Assembly with unanimous support.
The move would also build off of a separate law from this session that limits the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS. It caps where firefighters can test those foams and only allows for its use in emergency fire response situations, in some cases.
Beyond that, the council's recommendations include avenues for investigating how to limit the use of PFAS in manufacturing and consider legislation that would require PFAS-containing products to disclose that information on their labels. Another suggests the state and UW System establish a policy that agencies minimize or eliminate their purchasing of PFAS-containing products.
Evers first created the council in August 2019 through an executive order as part of his "Year of Clean Drinking Water."
