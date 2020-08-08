New public health emergency makes way for additional FoodShare benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additional FoodShare benefits will be provided to more than 220,000 households across Wisconsin after Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Wisconsin families received additional benefits in March, April and May, when Evers first declared a statewide public health emergency. Once the public health emergency lifted, the additional benefits ended along with it.

“The pandemic continues to affect all Wisconsinites, but especially those whose income has been negatively impacted,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Department of Health Services. “The ability for eligible households to access additional FoodShare benefits provides an important lifeline, and helps meet one of our most basic human needs.”

The second emergency declaration, issued by Evers at the end of July, allows for benefits to be retroactively added to QUEST cards for that month, as well as August.

Additional FoodShare benefits for July will be retroactively added to QUEST cards on Aug. 9 and additional benefits for August will be available on Aug. 23.