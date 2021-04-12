New proposal could make State Street a pedestrian mall on weekends this summer

Buses that usually use the top of State Street to connect with Johnson Street and University Avenue could be rerouted to Wisconsin Avenue or West Washington Avenue, Bassett Street and Broom Street, Verveer said.

Businesses would expand their seating or displays of merchandise into the sidewalk and about 3 feet out into the street on both sides. Some sections would have 6 feet out into the street, but just on one side. For instance, in the 200 block, the Overture Center wouldn’t need street space so all of the extra area would be used by the businesses on the other side, including Little Luxuries and Nick’s Restaurant and Lounge, Kenney said.

A 20-foot-wide lane in the center would serve as both the fire lane and path for pedestrians and bicyclists. Kenney said the Madison Fire Department has agreed that the pedestrian path and fire lane could be the same as long as there aren’t physical impediments in the road. Library Mall has a similar setup.

Madison's Central Business Improvement District is requesting the changes. Kenney said the hope is to attract more people Downtown this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic left many businesses struggling to stay afloat. About 50 businesses in the district have been lost in the last year, Kenney said.