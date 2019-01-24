Several proposals Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has championed enjoy considerable public support, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released Thursday.
The poll, the first conducted since the November midterm elections, suggests Wisconsinites favor taking federal dollars to expand Medicaid, increasing property taxes to fund public education, upping the minimum wage and legalizing recreational marijuana.
Other policies Evers has signaled support for, such as a nonpartisan redistricting process and approving a major increase in special education funding also enjoy high levels of public support.
But other questions, such as withdrawing the state from a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, raising the gas tax to pay for roads or allowing the early release of prison inmates received only lukewarm support.
The Marquette poll, conducted between Jan. 16-19 with a plus or minus 3.9 percent margin of error, shows 72 percent of the 800 registered voters polled support a nonpartisan redistricting process to draw Wisconsin's political maps while just 18 percent are opposed.
Wisconsin's controversial gerrymandering case seeking to invalidate the state's political maps is still ongoing after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 remanded the case back to federal district court because it lacked standing. The federal court Wednesday pushed the trial back by at least three months, pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on two similar cases from North Carolina and Maryland.
Meanwhile, 55 percent of respondents said they favor increasing state spending on K-12 education while 39 percent say they instead want to hold down property taxes. Evers is set to propose a $1.4 billion increase in public education spending in his two-year budget.
As for increasing special education funding, 73 percent of voters in the polling sample approve of such a measure, while only 20 percent are opposed with 7 percent undecided. Evers in his State of the State Address Tuesday included a push for a $600 million increase in special education funding Republican legislators have cast doubt upon.
Marquette's latest poll suggests Wisconsinites largely back Evers' call to take more than $200 million in federal funds to expand the state's Medicaid program to help insure an additional 80,000 people.
Sixty-two percent of the registered voters polled support taking federal Medicaid expansion dollars, while 25 percent are opposed to such a move and 12 percent say they don't know.
Evers Tuesday vowed to include Medicaid expansion in this budget proposal, while Republicans have remained staunchly opposed to the idea and have warned they would write their own budget instead of working off of Evers' if he were to include the expansion.
Voters in the state increasingly support legalizing recreational marijuana. Fifty-nine percent of the registered voters polled said they support legalizing recreational cannabis while 35 percent are opposed.
Evers said he plans to include a pathway for legalizing medical marijuana and suggested he supports the eventual legalization of recreational marijuana.
Marijuana legalization -- either recreational or medical -- would likely face hurdles in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he's open to medical marijuana but flatly opposed to recreational. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has remained wary of both types of legalization.
Public support for the legalization of cannabis has steadily grown since September 2014, when 46 percent favored legalization while 51 percent were opposed.
Fifty-five percent of those surveyed say they support increasing the state's minimum wage, which is currently set at $7.25 per hour.
Tepid support for increased gas taxes, dropping Affordable Care Act suit
Public opinion among Wisconsinites remains largely mixed on whether lawmakers should raise the gas tax to fund roads or withdraw the state from a multi-state lawsuit seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.
Evers has said he's open to a range of options to address the state's transportation fund woes, including raising the gas tax and registration fees.
The poll shows 52 percent of responds oppose increases to the gas tax to fund improvements to roads and highways, while 42 percent favor an increase.
Meanwhile, 48 percent of respondents favor withdrawing the state from an ongoing lawsuit seeking to invalidate the ACA, while 42 percent think the state should continue to participate.
After a last-minute reversal, Evers Thursday said he planned to ask the Department of Justice to submit a request to the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee to seek approval to withdraw the state from the suit, which is currently on appeal in federal court.
Evers' first approval rating released
Not yet a month into Evers' tenure, 39 percent of respondents in the poll approve of Evers' job performance, while 22 percent of registered voters disapprove. still, a significant chunk of those polled -- 38 percent -- say they have no opinion.
Meanwhile, the Republican controlled state Legislature, which recently ushered through a controversial lame duck law limited some powers of the new governor and attorney general, has a 52 percent approval rating. Thirty-one percent of respondents disapprove of the body while 16 percent have no opinion.
Most respondents, 59 percent, said they haven't heard enough about Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to form an opinion while 47 percent said the same of Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau. Vos is viewed favorably by 13 percent and unfavorably by 17 percent with 11 percent, while Fitzgerald was viewed favorably by 24 percent and unfavorably by 19 percent of respondents.
Both legislative leaders had a significant role in the crafting and passage of the controversial lame duck law, which the poll shows is predominantly viewed in a negative light.
Forty-one percent of respondents said they strongly disapprove of December's extraordinary session and 14 percent disapprove somewhat. Only 15 percent said they strongly support the law, while 16 percent approve somewhat.
Respondents weigh Trump's 2020 chances
Nearly half of the registered voters polled -- 49 percent -- say they would "definitely" not vote for President Trump in 2020. Meanwhile, just 27 percent of respondents said they would definitely vote to re-elect the president, with 12 percent saying they would "probably" vote to re-elect him. Eight percent said they would probably vote for someone else.
Trump's approval rating has remained largely unchanged since October. Forty-four percent of respondents said they approve of Trump's job performance while 52 percent disapprove.
In October, 47 percent approved and 50 percent disapproved.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth warren lead the Democratic primary field in the state.