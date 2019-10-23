The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows a narrow majority of Wisconsinites don't support impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The poll, which was conducted Oct. 13-17 and surveyed 799 people, found 51% of people surveyed say the president should not be impeached and removed from office, while 44% say he should. The poll has a margin of error of 4.2%.
In addition, the poll, which was released Wednesday and is the first since Congress began impeachment inquiry hearings regarding President Donald Trump's conduct relating to Ukraine, found 49% of respondents said they don't believe there is enough information to support impeachment proceedings, compared to 46% who say they do.
An impeachment inquiry was launched by House Democrats in September focusing on whether Trump abused his presidential powers by attempting to leverage Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter.
Responses were divided along party lines. Twelve percent of Republicans say there is enough cause for impeachment hearings, while 86% say there is not enough. Among Democratic respondents, 84% say there is enough cause to proceed with impeachment hearings, while only 12% say there is not.
The latest results do, however, show growing support for impeachment hearings among Wisconsin residents surveyed.
The January Marquette Law School Poll found only 33% of respondents felt there was enough cause to begin impeachment hearings, while 59% said they did not. In April, 29% of those surveyed said there was cause for impeachment hearings, while 65% said there was not.
"Clearly the opinion has changed substantially," poll director Charles Franklin said Wednesday.