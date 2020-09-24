New poll finds big gulf on top issues between Biden, Trump voters in battleground states

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With absentee voting underway in Wisconsin, Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a 5-point edge over Republican President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

What’s more, the poll of voters in the three key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania found a stark contrast between Biden and Trump voters in terms of what they view as the most important issues facing the country.

Among Biden voters in the three states, 47% of respondents listed COVID-19 as the top issue. Climate change, inequality and health care were nearly tied for second, each named as the top issue by about 12% to 14% of respondents. Among Trump voters, 37% listed the economy as the top issue in the country, while 24% said it was crime. They ranked the COVID-19 outbreak third at 13%.

The Wisconsin poll, coordinated by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Journal, found that Biden has the support of half of likely voters — those who say they’re certain to vote. When compared to previous Wisconsin polls this year, one of the standout results is how little voters have changed their minds.