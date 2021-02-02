New Police Chief Shon Barnes outlines ‘ambitious blueprint’ for Madison

“We are very encouraged that you are here and that you have taken this position,” said Kirbie Mack, vice president of Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County.

William Greer, who sits on the PFC, said Madison is a city with great potential that hasn’t been reached because of its racial disparities.

“Many of our residents are blockaded by barriers of race, culture, education and lack of incentive and aspiration from those around us,” Greer said. “Those of use who have been in the city realize that for some time we have been at a … tipping point. Whether we will go up or down from this point has been at question for some time.”

City Council President Sheri Carter acknowledged Madison residents’ diverse cultures, languages and experiences and said it’s up to Barnes and the MPD to respect them. She also warned Barnes that Madison is vocal.

“We will tell you when we think you’re wrong. We are not shy folks here in Madison,” Carter said. “However, we will stand behind you and I don't want you to ever think you’re here by yourself.”

