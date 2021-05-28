New museums, state offices create opportunity to reimagine Downtown

As part of that plan, Evers wants to decrease overall office space in state facilities by 10% over the next decade through lease consolidations and a reduction in the number of state-owned facilities. By 2030, the administration wants to increase the number of state employees living outside of the city of Madison by at least 5%, a goal DOA believes is attainable by offering permanent work-from-home options when conditions allow.

The governor’s proposals could bring many other changes Downtown.

To move forward on those concepts, the Legislature would need to invest in the redevelopment of Block 107 to create modern, flexible workspaces, which would allow DOA and DHS to move out of 1 W. Wilson and 101 E. Wilson, Brennan said. Funding for those proposals are not part of current budget deliberations and would be included in future capital budgets, he said.

The building at 1 W. Wilson St. “is a wonderful example of an Art Deco public architecture with Neoclassical and Art Nouveau decorative elements,” city historic preservation planner Heather Bailey said.