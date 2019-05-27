Learn more

Renew Wisconsin will host five public information sessions this summer for those interested in learning more about the city of Madison’s solar energy programs:

• Thursday, 6 p.m.; Sequoya Public Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison

• June 6, 6 p.m.; Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Madison

• June 25, 6 p.m.; Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road, Madison

• June 26, 6 p.m.; Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison

• July 16, 5:30 p.m.; Rosie’s Café and Bakery, 4604 Monona Drive, Madison

Renew Wisconsin will also hold four kid-friendly solar information sessions geared towards children ages 5 to 10 and their parents or guardians.

• June 5, 4 p.m.; Lakeview Public Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

• June 12, 4 p.m.; Central Public Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison

• June 13, 4 p.m.; Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road, Madison

• June 29, 10 a.m.; Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road, Madison