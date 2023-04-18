Madison has a new City Council, with considerable turnover ushering in another racially and ethnically diverse body amid calls for an end to the divisiveness that has plagued the city's elected leadership in recent years.

The council will be led by Jael Currie, 16th District, who defeated Nasra Wehelie, 7th District, on a second-ballot vote Tuesday afternoon. Currie will be the second Black woman in history to hold the job and previously served as vice president.

Yannette Figueroa Cole, 10th District, will serve as the council's vice president.

"I look forward to continuing to create and build upon the collaborative work we are more than capable of producing for ourselves, our districts and the city overall," Currie said.

Tuesday's swearing-in of the new council, which has eight new members, featured a trailblazer: Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, 15th District, the first openly transgender person to hold elected office in the city. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the city's first openly gay mayor and second woman to hold the post, was also sworn in for her second term on Tuesday following her victory in the April 4 election.

The council saw breakdowns in civility during pandemic-era remote meetings, with members making personal comments about each other and in January passing a code of conduct for elected officials that prohibits bullying, harassment and discrimination.

But the new council's first decision — electing its leadership — showed that divisions persist.

Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 20th District, speaking in opposition to Currie's nomination and in favor of Wehelie, said the council's new president "must be prepared and ready to lead and work" and not only support "their own self-interest."

"There has been too much toxicity and disrespect in this space," Harrington-McKinney said. "We need to move forward, not backward. We are ready for leadership that is inclusive, not exclusive."

In the first, secret ballot for council president, Currie garnered the support of 10 colleagues while Wehelie got nine. One person voted "no" on both. Eleven votes are needed to win.

On the second ballot, someone changed their vote from Wehelie to Currie, and one person abstained.

Bill Tishler, 11th District, nominated Wehelie to serve as vice president, but 11 members ultimately voted for Figueroa Cole for vice president while nine voted for Wehelie.

Parting words

Prior to the swearing-in, tears, memories and jokes ushered out the council's eight departing members.

Despite undeniable tensions, speakers still commended the council's accomplishments in recent years, including the launch of plans for a Bus Rapid Transit system, affordable housing developments and a grant program for taxi operators.

"Patrick's connection with his community was extraordinary," said outgoing council president Keith Furman of Patrick Heck, who represented parts of the Near East Side and Downtown.

The departing council members are Brian Benford, Sheri Carter, Grant Foster, Furman, Heck, Erik Paulson, Matt Phair and Barbara Vedder.

Redistricting pitted two pairs of sitting council members against each other in this month's election. Harrington-McKinney defeated Phair for the city's Southwest Side 20th District, and voters in the South Side's 10th District opted for Figueroa Cole over Carter, the council's first Black president who had represented the area since 2015.

"I'm not done and I'll see you soon," Carter said Tuesday as a message to her supporters.

Colleagues praised Carter's service to the city's South Side, in particular her support for opening a new grocery store on the lower level of a new development on Park Street.

"I came in to change the perception that South Madison was hell's half acre," Carter said. "Now it is South Madison."

