New Literacy Network director eyes social justice issues, financial skills

After more than a decade with ARC Community Services, Robin Ryan recently took on the role of executive director with Literacy Network of Dane County, an agency dedicated to helping adults build skills in literacy and communication on their way toward future employment.

Ryan, 52, said her new role was a perfect fit, thanks to her experience with strategic planning and fiscal management, as well as 13 years in legislative and executive branches of state government. She joined Literacy Network on Dec. 5.

Can you tell me a little about your background and how that has prepared you for your new role as Literacy Network’s executive director?

My most recent role was COO of ARC Community Services, where I gained experience in core functions of nonprofit management such as program development, funding, and leadership of staff. Perhaps most importantly, in serving women involved in the criminal justice system, I learned to listen to clients. I found that I could not predict when a woman entered programming what her path would be and learned that clients know best what support they need.

Previously, I worked in state government as a budget analyst, child welfare program staff, and legislative attorney. In school, I had experience working on death penalty appeals and juvenile justice defense. I clerked for Texas Rural Legal Aid and interned several summers in congressional offices in Washington, D.C. These experiences provided me with a knowledge of government operations and appreciation for public service.

What drew you to this organization?

First, I was drawn by the mission. I enjoy supporting adults in improving their well-being and creating opportunities for their families. Improved literacy helps Literacy Network students pursue their goals, including employment advancement, communicating with their child’s school, participating in community dialog and events, or obtaining citizenship.

Second, I am impressed by how the agency is run. Literacy Network researches and implements best practices for student learning and engagement (awarded one of 15 global Library of Congress Literacy Awards in 2022), solicits and incorporates student feedback, supports staff, and has a large group of active volunteers, dedicated donors and engaged board. I appreciate the Literacy Network building on Park Street, which is a welcoming environment for learning and community involvement.

How have things been going so far with Literacy Network?

The first couple of weeks have been wonderful. I’ve received program introductions from staff, met with the board and connected with donors and community partners. Representatives of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office visited Literacy Network in connection with a grant review and commended the work of the agency — certainly, welcome news my first week. I had the opportunity to attend an open house for Jeff Burkhart, the outgoing executive director, and hear firsthand how Literacy Network programs have impacted people’s lives. I look forward to meeting students during registration for spring semester classes the week of Jan. 16.

What sort of goals do you have for the organization?

Current Literacy Network programs are well run and responsive to student needs, so my first goal is to complete the executive director transition without disrupting services. From there, I would like to intensify community collaboration on social justice issues; for example, increasing engagement with our Transitions program, which supports adults in pursuing higher education. I envision partnering on programs to build additional skills such as financial literacy. I aim to renew collaborations, some interrupted by the pandemic, with employers and the prison. Additionally, I want to continue to develop an existing plan to formalize student involvement in agency decision-making through a student advisory board.

Can you tell me a little about what kind of impact English communications and reading comprehension skills have on peoples’ lives and why that’s so crucial?

Certainly, the economic impact for both students and the community is the first thing that comes to mind for most people when discussing the impact of Literacy Network programs. Improved language skills contribute to job retention, career advancement and increased earnings. That, in turn, allows students to better support their families and build intergenerational economic stability. Beyond the economic impact, increased communication skills facilitate practical everyday interactions with health care providers, schools and neighbors, and in other community settings. This helps break down barriers among various populations in Dane County and fosters connection to community and self-efficacy.

