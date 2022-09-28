New lawsuit states Wisconsin clerks should accept ballots with partial witness addresses

A Dane County judge should declare that election officials can accept absentee ballots with partial witness addresses as long as they can discern the correct addresses, a liberal group argues in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
The lawsuit came after a Waukesha County judge in early September ruled that election officials can't fix or fill in missing address information on absentee ballot envelopes.
But voters shouldn’t be disenfranchised because of “immaterial errors” on ballot envelopes that clerks can no longer fix, like a forgotten ZIP code on the witness certificate, the lawsuit states.
Rise, Inc., which encourages students to vote, and a Wisconsin voter filed the lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court against the elections commission and Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.
The now-rescinded guidance that had allowed clerks to fix errors on witness certificates was issued in 2016. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in missing or incorrect pieces such as the state or ZIP code.
Republicans scrutinized the guidance since the 2020 presidential election.
The Legislature's Republican-controlled Rules Committee in January told the elections commission to withdraw the guidance or resubmit it as an administrative rule.
It became a rule in July. That same month, the Rules Committee struck it down.
A Waukesha County judge ruled against the separate guidance in September. He ordered the elections commission to tell officials not to correct errors or fill in missing information on witness certificates. But he did not specify what information is required for the witness address to be valid.
The ruling has led to confusion among election officials, with no consensus on whether, for example, they can count a ballot if the witness certificate is missing a ZIP code.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Tuesday argues those ballots should be counted.
"The federal Civil Rights Act prohibits the state from denying any person the right to vote as the result of failure to comply with a requirement that is not material to the voter’s qualifications," the plaintiffs said.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction requiring the elections commission to tell local election officials to accept ballots as long as the witness address "includes sufficient information from which the clerk can reasonably discern the place where the witness may be communicated with."
Responding to an inquiry, elections commission spokesperson Riley Vetterkind pointed out a memo the elections commission sent to local election officials after the Waukesha County judge ruled against fixing witness addresses in early September. In that memo, the agency stated the court didn't overturn its existing definition of an address, which calls for the street number, street name and municipality name. It does not mention ZIP code or state.
Witzel-Behl did not immediately respond to questions for comment.
The plaintiffs are asking the court to clarify what constitutes an address. They're also asking the court to clarify whether ballots are "improperly completed" under Wisconsin law if the witness addresses are missing some information.
The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature. Clerks corrected 66 (about 0.4%) of those certificates.
