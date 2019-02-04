Another legal challenge has been made to controversial laws passed by Republican leaders just before Gov. Tony Evers took office -- this one by unions contending the laws violate constitutional requirements for separation of powers between the state's legislative and executive branches.
The plaintiffs filed the complaint in Dane County Circuit Court Monday morning.
The lawsuit is the third seeking to nullify portions of laws that curtailed early voting and barred Evers and new Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul from inheriting certain powers given to previous governors and attorneys general. The laws were passed by GOP lawmakers and signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in December before he left office.
Unions bringing the suit are Service Employees International Union, Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers, American Federation of Teachers and Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Nine individual plaintiffs also are listed, including state Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason.
The suit contends the laws violate the state Constitution by stripping powers from the executive branch of state government. It asks a judge to bar state officials from implementing or enforcing the challenged provisions of the laws.
The laws are "a clear attempt by one branch, the Legislature, upset by an electoral outcome affecting another branch, to undo the separation of powers" in the Constitution, according to a copy of the complaint provided to the Wisconsin State Journal.
The suit also argues the laws — by giving new authority to legislative committees to halt the state's role in litigation or to suspend state agency rules indefinitely — violate state constitutional requirements for legislative quorums.
The lawsuit adds to the number of legal fronts on which the GOP proponents of the laws must defend them in court.
Three liberal advocacy groups — League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Disability Rights Wisconsin and Black Leaders Organizing for Communities — filed suit last month contending the so-called “extraordinary session” held to pass the laws was unconstitutional.
Liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now is bringing a lawsuit seeking to overturn the provisions of the lame-duck law that curtailed access to early voting.
In addition, a state lawmaker, Rep. Jimmy Anderson, has asked Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to file suit against state Assembly leaders and void the votes that passed the laws. Anderson, who is paralyzed from the chest down, contends Assembly Republican leaders broke state open-meetings law by not telling him when early-morning votes on the laws would be held, which he contends prevented him from participating in those votes.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna; Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; and Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton; are among the defendants named in the suit. The lawmakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Evers and Kaul, despite having been sharply critical of the laws being challenged, are named among the defendants in the suit in their official capacities as governor and attorney general.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said in a statement that "we’ve said repeatedly that the lame-duck session was a hasty and cynical attempt by Republicans to override the will of the people, and that the governor expected legal challenges."
"He will be consulting with legal counsel to determine an appropriate course of action," Baldauff said.
Kaul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A key question is whether Kaul will defend the state's position in the suit. Kaul recused from the other two lawsuits, citing conflicts. That prompted Evers to hire private attorneys to represent him in the case brought by League of Women Voters and other groups.