New 'hybrid' options for Dane County Jail project cost $155M or less

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday put numbers to new "hybrid" options for the jail project that could satisfy some concerns over jail capacity while keeping the project within its $148 million budget.
Parisi told the Wisconsin State Journal Monday that he was interested in pursuing "the middle path" or a "hybrid version" of competing ideas to bring the new jail back in budget. He released cost details Wednesday morning. The two new emerging options would cost $155 million or less.
With rising construction costs, current plans for the jail face an estimated $22 million budget gap.
The current jail development would close two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — with a new seven-story tower to be built behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building. The Public Safety Building jail would be renovated with an infirmary and a new, expanded kitchen.
That version of the project, which would deliver 922 beds, is now projected to cost $170 million, but the County Board has only approved $148 million for the project.
The JFA Institute, an outside criminal justice research group, recommended that the county cut one or two floors from the tower to rein in costs, but many of those proposals resulted in a significant cut to capacity. Those options would have anywhere from 666 to 842 beds.
Perhaps the most promising JFA Institute proposal is to scrap the renovations to the Public Safety Building and cut two floors from the tower for a total of 842 beds and $138 million.
Based on an analysis of past, present and projected future jail population levels, JFA Institute said the county likely needs 876 beds.
Parisi's "hybrid" options also eliminate the Public Safety Building upgrades, but keep more floors in the tower to add capacity.
The first is for a six-story tower with 904 beds and no renovations. Parisi said "it's quite possible" that design could be funded with the project's existing $148 million budget, according to projections from the developer, Mead & Hunt. If that's true, the County Board would only need a simple majority vote to approve a change order for the design work.
The second option maintains the seven-story and scraps the renovations for 1,034 beds — larger than the 1,013-bed capacity of the current three jail facilities combined — at a price tag of roughly $155 million, Parisi said.
That would require the County Board to authorize more borrowing for the project, something that would either need a three-fourths majority vote from the board or a referendum.
To approve a resolution that would put a binding referendum about additional jail funding on the ballot for voters to decide, the board would only need a simple majority.
Parisi said he would sign either of the two options, and urged the County Board to pursue one of them.
"Let’s get that resolution moving in December and on my desk by January so we don’t lose more time prior to the expiration of our bonding authority," Parisi said.
If the county doesn't have a construction contract in place by January 2023, it will lose the ability to spend $74 million in borrowing that has already been approved for the project.
Parisi did not mention that his office recently stalled the jail project for roughly four months.
Parisi directed Mead & Hunt to pause design work on the jail project over the summer because he had concerns over skyrocketing construction costs. Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said that decision delayed the County Board's work.
"The loss of those four months proved to be short-sighted," she said.
But Eicher said the board is committed to bringing "this hard-wrought project across the finish line."