New help for renters living outside Madison starts next month

Dane County tenants in communities outside Madison will be able to participate in a new rental-support program starting in early October.
Urban Triage and Dane County Human Services will expand their rental-support efforts to DeForest, Stoughton, Middleton, Verona, Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Monona, Marshall, Waunakee, Blue Mounds, Deerfield, Fitchburg and 13 other Dane County communities, Urban Triage announced Monday.
Staff and volunteers will oversee a “stigma-free call center” and provide in-person drop-in services at 2312 S. Park St. in Madison for residents who live outside of the city of Madison.
Residents of the city of Madison will be served by the Community Action Coalition.
The Urban Triage call center will begin taking calls on Oct. 4. The call center will operate four days a week: Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The call center will be closed Fridays to allow staff to process applications.
The phone number for the call center and other new information will be available on the Urban Triage website, urbantriage.org, starting Oct. 1, according to the agency.
Starting Oct. 4, in-person support at 2312 S. Park St. also will be available from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
City of Madison residents who phone the call center will be transferred to the Community Action Coalition for services. Non-English speakers will be directed to a designated language line.
The rental-support program is part of a collaboration with the city of Madison, Community Action Coalition and Tenant Resource Center, according to a news release from Urban Triage. More information and volunteer opportunities are available at info@urbantriage.org or 608-520-0741.