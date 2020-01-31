New GOP sexual assault kit proposal could put effort in peril

Under the original bill, health care professionals who collect sexual assault kits would be required to notify a law enforcement agency within 24 hours of collecting the kit if the victim wants to report the assault. If not, the health care professional would be required to submit the kit within 72 hours to the state crime labs for storage for up to 10 years.

For victims who choose to report, the law enforcement agency that receives the kit would be required to submit it to the state crime labs for processing within two weeks. After processing, the state crime labs would send the kits back to law enforcement for storage.

The new bill that Steffen introduced Thursday includes some of the same requirements, but goes further in other areas. For example, for victims who choose not to report sexual assault to law enforcement, a health care professional would have to send the kits to the state crime labs for storage within two business days after collection as opposed to 72 hours under bill Democrats support.

For victims who want to notify law enforcement, law enforcement agencies would be required to collect the kits within 48 hours and send them to the state crime labs for processing between 48 hours and seven days after collecting it. Under the bill supported by Democrats, that window would be up to two weeks.