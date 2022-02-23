New Dane County snowplow tool clears 2 lanes at once

A new tool will allow Dane County's snowplows to clear two traffic lanes at once, speeding up the pace at which the trucks can remove snow from the county's roads.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and other county staff members showed off the equipment during a press conference Wednesday. The steerable trailers, called "tow plows," will be pulled behind the snowplow trucks and can swing off to the left or right to clear an extra lane.

The county said it is using tow plows for the first time this winter. The tools can be used not only to clear snow but also to apply salt and brine.

"This new equipment will help the Highway Department keep pace with Dane County’s growing infrastructure and clear our roads of ice and snow more efficiently during winter weather events," Parisi said.

The announcement of the new equipment comes ahead of a snowstorm expected Thursday into Friday. In Madison, the storm could start around 4 p.m., forecasters said.

The county is asking residents to make sure they stay at least 300 feet behind snowplows because operators often have to stop, turn or back up if clearing an intersection. The trucks can also salt across three lanes of traffic, so drivers should give them plenty of room along the sides as well.

"When you come upon a snowplow, reduce your speed," the county said, noting that the speed of a snowplow ranges from 5 mph to 35 mph.

The county also issued the following safety reminder to drivers ahead of Thursday's storm: Don't use cruise control, avoid situations where you need to slam on your brakes and don't change lanes on bridges, which tend to get slippery.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.