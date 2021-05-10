New Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wants to keep jail population low, build community trust

"What it really comes down to is being able to understand and assess it," Barrett said. "I need to be here a little bit longer to see exactly where that’s at. But I assure you, once I’m able to obtain all the important information in regards to the totality of the jail consolidation project, I’ll be able to make an educated decision at that time."

The project, which has been approved by the County Board, includes building a seven-story tower behind the Public Safety Building, adding medical and mental health beds, ending solitary confinement and increasing programming space while reducing the overall number of beds from 1,013 to 922.

Some community groups and local activists have sharply criticized the project, arguing that money would be better spent investing in community services. Some have tried to halt the project while others, including some County Board members, have tried to further cut the number of jail beds.

Barrett said he's in the process of listening to community leaders to "understand exactly where the community is coming from" with regard to the jail.