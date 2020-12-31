New Dane County policy eliminates debt, fees related to juvenile justice system

Those debts have now been forgiven.

“It’s one less burden that we’re adding to them,” said Sup. Carousel Bayrd, 8th District, lead author of the resolution to eliminate the debt. “These families are already going through trauma. They’re already having their youth taken from them.”

Although the fines had a large impact on these families, driving down their credit scores and making it harder to move out of poverty, the fees brought in very little money for the county.

Bayrd said the budget impact of the resolution is “pretty negligible” because much of the debt was not actually collected, and the county had to pay staff to process paperwork, follow up with families and collect the fines.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into collecting not a lot of money,” Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman said.

Wegleitner said the county collected only about $17,000 in fees from the two programs last year.