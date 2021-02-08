New Dane County order eases COVID-19 restrictions as hopes turn to vaccine

Last week, Dane County applied to the federal government to become one of two regional vaccination sites in the state, which would bring 6,000 more doses a day to the county on top of the current allotment from the federal government. So far, the most doses given out in one day was 4,754 on Jan. 27. In total, 83,792 doses have been administered in the county

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the decision on whether to approve the vaccine site will likely come in the next two weeks.

“There’s a potential that by the end of March that site could be up and running,” he said.

But he stressed urgency in light of new variants of the disease that have cropped up in South African, South America and the United Kingdom that may be more transmissible and less susceptible to current vaccines. Those variants have been detected in various spots across the country, including Wisconsin.

“We are in a race between the variant and the vaccine,” he said.

Even after people receive vaccines, health officials say they need to continue to take measures to prevent the spread because it’s possible that people who have been vaccinated can still spread the virus.

“Every time this virus spreads it continues to mutate,” Parisi said. “So it’s critically important that we continue to mask up and continue social distancing while we continue to ramp up vaccinations.”

