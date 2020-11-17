New Dane County order bans indoor gatherings, limits outdoor gatherings to 10 people

“We ask that everyone exercise good judgement and follow the orders. The intention of the order is not to penalize businesses or individuals, but to keep everyone safe during this pandemic.”

Dane County had a record 174 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday, including a record 48 in intensive care. The county currently is averaging 433 cases per day over a seven-day period, which is more than double the number of cases from a month ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many hospitals in the southern region are at or near capacity, with nine hospitals in the region, including one in Dane County, reporting at least one day of critical staffing shortage from Oct. 27-Nov. 9.

"Our hospitals are overflowing, our doctors and nurses are running ragged, and everywhere we turn, there is sickness, creating a challenge like none other we have ever seen," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "These new orders, like their predecessors, are designed to call attention to where we are seeing the greatest amount of disease spread and interrupt the virus' quick movement through our community."