New Dane County order bans indoor gatherings, limits outdoor gatherings to 10 people

As records of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be broken almost every day, the Madison-Dane County public health department is banning large indoor gatherings and limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people, with physical distancing.
The order, which applies to people who do not live together, goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and is in effect until 12:01 a.m. Dec. 16. It continues to require face coverings and limit the capacity for most businesses to 50%, along with many other provisions.
Authorities may issue a fine of up to $1,000 for every violation of the health order, plus court costs, the health department said.
The order tightens the health department's existing prohibition on mass gatherings, defined as "any planned event with a large number of individuals in attendance, such as a concert, festival, meeting, training, conference, performance, show, or sporting event."
Public Health Madison and Dane County's prior order limited such gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, with physical distancing.
“This virus does not spread on its own,” public health director Janel Heinrich said in a statement. “We spread it. Every gathering — no matter the size — is an opportunity for disease spread and prolongs the pandemic. We are hopeful that with the community’s cooperation, we can bring our numbers down and avoid more hospitalizations and deaths.
“We ask that everyone exercise good judgement and follow the orders. The intention of the order is not to penalize businesses or individuals, but to keep everyone safe during this pandemic.”
Dane County had a record 174 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday, including a record 48 in intensive care. The county currently is averaging 433 cases per day over a seven-day period, which is more than double the number of cases from a month ago.
Many hospitals in the southern region are at or near capacity, with nine hospitals in the region, including one in Dane County, reporting at least one day of critical staffing shortage from Oct. 27-Nov. 9.
"Our hospitals are overflowing, our doctors and nurses are running ragged, and everywhere we turn, there is sickness, creating a challenge like none other we have ever seen," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "These new orders, like their predecessors, are designed to call attention to where we are seeing the greatest amount of disease spread and interrupt the virus' quick movement through our community."
The health department said contact tracing interviews and compliance checks showed that people having close contact with others is driving the spread of COVID-19: From Oct. 27 through Nov. 9, 31% of people with COVID-19 reported non-household close contact with another case, and nearly a quarter of people who tested positive had attended a gathering or party in the prior two weeks.
“We cannot pretend that this is going to be a normal Thanksgiving,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “We know that many of the people we want to spend time with are very vulnerable to the virus. We want our loved ones to be around not just for this one holiday, but for all the holidays and special occasions of our lives — the high school graduations, the weddings, and the reunions of the next 25 years, not just the next 25 days.”
This story will be updated.
