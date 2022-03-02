New Dane County Jail plan introduced day before new vote

A "compromise" plan for the Dane County Jail expansion and consolidation project that would make significant changes to the proposed facility has been introduced by supervisors the day before the County Board is yet again set to vote on whether to raise funding for the project by millions of dollars.

The new proposal would scale back the scope of the new facility by building a six-floor jail tower instead of seven, increasing the cost by $16 million — down from $24 million — and keeping open the William H. Ferris Center, an aging building the county has long sought to close via the jail project.

The Huber Center, located on the South Side near the Alliant Energy Center in an area that has been eyed for redevelopment, has traditionally housed work-release inmates, but that program has been suspended during the pandemic to curb jail infections.

The possibility of keeping the Huber Center open has not been discussed in recent county debates over the jail. Additionally, the procedural move to tack on the new plan to a resolution that the Board postponed two weeks ago means this latest iteration of the jail will not have been discussed publicly before a possible vote during Thursday night's Board meeting.

Under the latest plan, the jail would have 825 beds for inmates as opposed to the 922 beds originally anticipated. The proposal also calls on the county to create an alternative to the Huber work-release system within three years.

Sponsors of this latest iteration of the jail project said it is a compromise that achieves three goals: closing the 1950s jail in the City-County Building that law enforcement has called inhumane and a lawsuit-waiting to happen, ending solitary confinement and providing mental health and medical services.

"I think it's a reasonable way to move the project forward while also recognizing the system's changes over the last few years both as a result of criminal justice reform work and the COVID pandemic," said Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District, who co-sponsored the proposal alongside Sups. Carousel Bayrd, Analiese Eicher, Patrick Miles, Melissa Ratcliff and Andrew Schauer.

Because keeping the Huber Center open is a novel prospect for the jail project, Andrae said she does not want to force a vote when supervisors convene for a meeting Thursday night and is open to giving officials more time to mull over the proposal.

Unlike Andrae, another sponsor of the new resolution, Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District, wants a vote on the project Thursday night since the redesign will require future change orders and further delay construction of the facility.

"I'm not super excited about there being more time for redesigning," Ratcliff said. "But knowing that it will allow more of the Board to be supportive of moving this project forward that allows me to be in support of this sub (resolution)."

Last month, supervisors postponed for two weeks a vote on authorizing a new $24 million in borrowing that would have allowed the county to stick to its original seven-story, 922-bed concept. With a three-fourths majority needed to authorize the funding, that plan was all but certain to fail.

During the meeting, some supervisors hinted at consensus proposals for the jail, though did not elaborate on specifics and nothing had been introduced until Wednesday.

The latest iteration of a future jail facility comes after months of deliberation as the Board grapples with how to close a funding gap for the project. Though $150 million has been already been approved, skyrocketing construction costs amid the pandemic have pushed the price tag for the original version of the jail to $170 million.

The bulk of the cost-cutting in the new plan comes from slashing the seventh floor of the jail's tower, Andrae said. Yet other savings come from changes to in-person visitation at the jail, a reversal on the county's stated goals for the jail that has sunk previous alternate designs in recent weeks.

Under the new plan, in-person visitation would still be available on the high-security floors of the jail but only "if possible within the budget." In-person visitation for other inmates would take place in a central visiting area.

In a prior alternate option for the jail that went before supervisors in recent weeks, all in-person would have been in a central visiting area, which does contrast with the latest proposal.

The near final hour introduction of the new plan has left some supervisors unhappy about having so little time to review the resolution.

"I don't think it's prudent of the county to take such a big decision that has so many changes and just review it for a day," said Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District.

"I think that's bad government and I don't think that the way we should do things in Dane County," Chawla said.

The future of Huber

An alternative to the Huber system, one of the core tenants of the new plan, could create a vastly different approach in how the county handles those who have been sentenced for lower level crimes. Sup. Andrae pointed to a La Crosse County program that she said has a "public health approach to recovery and transition."

"We need to really shift from a model of punishment to a model of recovery and community-based resources and services," Andrae said, nothing that the county's future Community Justice Center could play a role in whatever alternative replaces Huber.

In a statement, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said his office is "taking a serious look" at the proposal, adding that further research on its short- and long-term impacts for the Sheriff's Office is needed.

"We owe this to our Dane County community and criminal justice system," Barrett said in a statement.

While the area around the Huber Center near the Alliant Energy Center on the city's South Side has been eyed for more economic development, the new jail plan would have a "minimal effect" on redevelopment, said Ariana Vruwink, a spokesperson for County Executive Joe Parisi.

The County Executive’s Office is monitoring the County Board’s continuing work to find consensus on a jail project that addresses the status of cells in the City County Building," Vruwink said in an email. "He’s encouraged to see continued work toward compromise and will review any proposal that makes it to his desk."

